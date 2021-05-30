Turkey feels the great Washington freeze

Frank Kendall III addresses the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington. (File / Getty Images)

There are several stages in Ankaras’ understanding of the change in US attitude towards Turkey. In the days of former US President Donald Trump, Turkey hoped that President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ easy access to the White House would be maintained, albeit less frequently. After the election of Joe Bidens, Turkey continued to hope that due to its strategic position for NATO, the United States would appreciate its importance and not go far in punishing it for the measures it has taken. taken to distance itself from the Atlantic Alliance, both in terms of defense doctrine and the acquisition of military equipment incompatible with NATO infrastructure.

Erdogan had to wait a long time for Biden to call him. The latter waited for April 23 more than 90 days after taking office. Moreover, he did so only to inform Erdogan that he would use the word genocide in his statement marking the anniversary of the forced emigration of Armenians in 1915 by the Ottoman state. In other words, the bad news about the content of his statement was offset by the good news that he finally decided to call her.

The row between Ankara and Washington turned darker last week, as further steps were taken in the expulsion of turkeys from the F-35 advanced fighter program. Frank Kendall, Bidens’ candidate for Secretary of the Air Force, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he would continue to end the role of the Turks in producing parts for the fighter. F-35 joint attack. He had hinted in the past that he was not in favor of cutting F-35 purchases but, at the insistent request of Senator Jeanne Shaheen, he promised he would do his best to interrupt. purchases from Turkey as soon as possible. This includes stopping production of F-35 engine and fuselage components in Turkey in 2022.

Turkey signed a $ 750,000 contract with a Washington-based company in February to lobby to stay on the program, but it has been unable to block the process. Ankara was duly notified of the eviction, but manufacturing of some components continued either because Turkey was the sole manufacturer or because parent company Lockheed Martin could not find a suitable substitute.

The anger in the US Congress must be sharp because Turkey is also prohibited from buying F-35s, while those already sold to it will not be delivered. A difficult legal battle is likely to be fought in US courts to resolve the contentious issues relating to the termination of this contract.

The F-35s will be the main fighter aircraft of NATO countries for the next 40 to 50 years, but the member state, Turkey, which has the largest airspace among allies after Canada and the United States United, will not be allowed to buy the most advanced aircraft. the alliance has grown. It sounds like a comedy.

If Turkey cannot find a reliable alternative to the joint fighter jets project, it will become vulnerable again. Yasar Yakis

During the Middle East crisis, Turkey requested Patriot missiles from its NATO allies. Some of them made the missiles available to Turkey, but others withdrew them before the threat diminished.

If Turkey cannot find a reliable alternative, it will become vulnerable again. This will push him to secure his air defense with a system coming from sources outside NATO. It is a paradox that Turkey will have to resolve.

While Turkey absolutely needs to improve relations with the United States, Erdogan poured more fuel on the fire this month by saying of Biden: You are writing history with your bloody hands. The State Department described this as an inflammatory remark.

On the issue of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system in Turkey, which prompted its expulsion from the F-35 program, international relations specialist Henri J. Barkey said last week that one way out of this the delicate dilemma could be to transfer the S -400 to the Turkish military base in Qatar. The United States may be open to the idea because of the headache it would give Iran, but it is not known whether Russia would allow Turkey to make such a move.

Erdogan is due to meet Biden at the NATO summit on June 14. Speculation varies as to whether this will be a substantive meeting or a brief meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The list of outstanding issues between Turkey and the United States is long, but Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system and its subsequent expulsion from the F-35 project will almost certainly be raised due to the importance that states -United grant them. Washington is categorically opposed to the deployment of the S-400 in Turkey.

What is certain in this eventful atmosphere is that the Biden-Erdogan meeting will not be a cordial exchange of views.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

