Pakistan pushes agriculture, information technology, industries and services





Shaukat Tarin. Deposit

Pakistani Finance Minister (FM) Shaukat Tarin said agriculture, industries, information technology and service sectors will be encouraged in the next budget to improve their productivity.

Addressing a webinar titled “Budget 2020: Balancing Stability and Growth” hosted by the Institute for Political Reforms in Islamabad on Sunday, the finance minister said the government had a progressive plan for the development of the agricultural sector. Improving its productivity will also help check the prices of food products.

The finance minister said tax rates would not be increased. He said we have come up with a plan to increase our income. He said he is confident that tax collection will reach 5.8 trillion rupees next year. He said the technology will be used to achieve the goal without any constraints.

Shaukat Tarin said the government is committed to ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth by focusing on the development of a few targeted sectors of the economy, including income, agriculture, industry and foreign trade.

The finance minister said the government has already formed the Economic Advisory Council (ACE) to advance development strategies with the help of experts to ensure sustainable growth of around 12 different sectors.

The minister said Pakistan needs inclusive and sustainable growth as few countries in the region are living. So, he added, a planned roadmap was being developed that current governments and successive steps would follow to ensure consistency in the planning process. He said it was the first time that the government had drawn up such a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the economy since the 1960s.

The minister said improving revenue collection would be the government’s top priority, adding that currently revenue collection represented less than 10 percent of gross domestic product. He said the measures already adopted by the government had raised incomes beyond the benchmark of 4 trillion rupees so far, which he called historic in hopes of bringing them to around 5 rupees. . 8 trillion in the next fiscal year.

Second, the government would increase funding for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to Rs 900 billion and this time projects would be launched with public-private partnerships to promote growth.

Likewise, he added, agriculture was another government priority. He lamented that Pakistan has moved from being a food-exporting country to being a food-importing country, so the government will focus on reversing this trend.

He said there was also a need to focus on all agricultural chains, adding that a phased plan was being put in place with a number of incentives for agricultural reforms. He said the government is also making efforts to make the industry more efficient to increase exports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Senior Vice President Riaz Ahmed Sunday said the export sectors should be divided into categories based on the scale of the problems encountered. and that the most difficult sector should be given priority.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Association Vice President Riaz Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing everything to increase exports, so he is required to play a key role in the resolution. longstanding problems of the hand-woven carpet industry.

He said that the handmade carpet products from Pakistan have a unique identity in the world, so manufacturers and exporters who have been working for decades are emotionally attached to them despite the adverse conditions. Our carpet exporters are taking all necessary steps to compete with their competitors, especially their main rival India, despite having fewer resources than their rivals.

“We call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to listen to our concerns so that this industry can be revived,” he said.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees to prevent urbanization through the development of agriculture and animal husbandry. The hand-woven carpet industry can also provide jobs for people in rural areas right on their doorstep.

“We desperately need government patronage to attract those exiting the industry and new skilled workers by offering them attractive incentives,” he concluded.

Shaukat Tarin said earlier that the country has experienced strong V-shaped growth despite being in a difficult International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

In a tweet here, the minister said the IMF program was necessitated by an unsustainable current account deficit and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, and a vicious COVID-19. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for achieving this growth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos