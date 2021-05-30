Former Trump official says Chinese scientists are ‘systematically silenced’ by government: Here’s what he’s talking about





Topline

In an appearance Sunday morning on NBC News’ Meet the Press, former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger said Chinese scientists were “systematically silenced by their government” for not discussing the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, referring to a large number of whistleblowers who have reportedly faced retaliation from Chinese officials for exposing the virus last year and sometimes contradicting information released to the public by officials.

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger in 2020.

Getty Images key facts

“Yes [the virus] came out of a lab, there are people in China who probably know that, ”said Pottinger, who served under former President Donald Trump on Sunday, adding that President Joe Biden’s call for a 90-minute investigation days of US intelligence could “embolden” scientists to speak out despite Chinese government retaliatory measures against whistleblowers.

Although Pottinger did not specifically refer to anyone, the Chinese government was quick to urge people to denounce the origins of the virus, with state media broadcasting on January 1, 2020 (when there was less 40 known cases of Covid) that officials in Wuhan had investigated and punished eight people for “spreading rumors” about the virus on the internet.

One of those people was Dr Li Wenliang, a doctor from Wuhan Central Hospital, who warned colleagues and friends of a potential outbreak on WeChat after treating seven patients all of whom had gone to a market. local seafood store with SARS-like symptoms at the end of December 2019.

On the same day as Li’s warning, the Wuhan local health commission informed medical institutions of the spread of the unknown disease, but warned them not to publicly share unauthorized information, according to CNN, and a few. days later, Li was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly spreading false and disturbing information. public order; he died of the virus in February 2020.

Dr Ai Fen, another whistleblower who worked in the emergency department of the same hospital in Wuhan, warned colleagues with a photo of lab results on December 30, 2019, that a coronavirus had infected a patient, and was later reprimanded by the hospital communist. Party Secretary for spreading rumors and “harming stability”.

Chinese authorities reportedly said at the end of January (after Li’s death) that the eight people arrested should not have been censored, but reports have since surfaced that Beijing is still censoring social media discussions. on the origins of the pandemic and arrest journalists whose coverage challenges the government official. story.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Crucial quote

“I think there is a lot to learn in 90 days. It is conceivable that we have an answer,” Pottinger said on Sunday of the intelligence investigation. “And even if we fail to come up with a definitive answer, what we are going to have is a basis for further revelations to emanate from scientists around the world who were previously afraid are now going to be emboldened because they know that it is a priority for the United States. “

Key context

Tensions over the origins of Covid-19 reached a boiling point over the past week after a Wall Street Journal report last Sunday indicating that three researchers working in a Wuhan virology lab visited the hospital with Covid-like symptoms weeks before the first case. confirmed, giving credibility to the unconfirmed theory that the virus could have escaped from a laboratory. Conservative lawmakers quickly clung to the theory as a way to blame China for the pandemic, especially as it escalated in the United States, but Democrats and scientists largely rejected it. . Yuan Zhiming, director of the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, told Chinese media that the report was a complete lie “last week. US lawmakers are now calling for further investigations into the matter. Biden says intelligence officials believe the virus developed naturally and spread from animal to human, or leaked from a laboratory.

Chief critic

“Some in the United States, turning a blind eye to the facts, the science, the dubious study of origins and the botched response at home, continue to call for further investigation in China,” Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese government, said Thursday. Chinese Foreign Ministry, whether the country would consider cooperating with investigations backed by scientists around the world. He countered by saying the United States should allow international investigations into Fort Detrick, a military lab studying dangerous microbes that shut down for months in 2019 after the CDC said it did not have “enough systems in operation. place to decontaminate sewage. ” What secrets are hidden in the suspicion-covered Fort Detrick and the more than 200 American biological labs around the world? “

Further reading

Chinese truth-tellers: The people who shared details of the Covid-19 pandemic that Beijing omitted (CNN)

Representative McCaul calls Covid-19 Origins ‘worst cover-up in human history’ (Forbes)

A doctor has been arrested for warning China of the coronavirus. Then he died (LA Times)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos