Indonesia unveils strategies to chair 2022 G20 presidency





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Economy Coordination Minister Airlangga Hartarto unveiled Indonesia’s strategies to chair the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum work to tackle huge impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and public health. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has made this forum face more complex challenges, and hopes Indonesia will take strategic action to address the impacts of the pandemic,” he said in Jakarta on Sunday. Hartarto believes that the G20 presidency will bring benefits to Indonesia, including creating synergies with members of the international community to accelerate the recovery of its economy and global economy. The G20 presidency would also allow Indonesia to have a voice in determining the direction of the global economy after the COVID-19 crisis, including those related to the stability of the international financial system, he said. declared. On top of that, it would allow Indonesia to show its success in implementing structural and financial reforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic as evidently revealed in the Job Creation Law, the Transition to L green energy and the creation of an Indonesian sovereign wealth fund. (SWF), he said. The G20 presidency would also enable Indonesia to use international support for its priority programs, including digitization, human resource development, empowerment of women and youth, vaccine stock availability and preparation for the future. health system for future pandemic risk mitigation. For the purpose of this presidency, the Indonesian government has created a document management system to manage important G20 documents. It is then integrated into the G20 Sherpa Secretariat in Indonesia which all ministries and government agencies participating in the G20 can access, he added. President Joko Widodo even appointed Airlangga Hartarto as President of the G20 Sherpa Track on the basis of his letter No. 12/2021 of May 27, 2021. This year, the presidency of the G20 is supported by Italy. As revealed on its official website, under his presidency Italy is focusing on “three major, interconnected pillars of action: people, planet, prosperity”. Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) now has 20 members. These are the United States of America, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Great Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia and the European Union. .

