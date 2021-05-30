The Modi government harms the country’s interests: Congress





No more news May 31, 2021 | 00:17 Bhopal, May 30 (UNI) Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, assured on Sunday that the education, food and financial security needs of children orphaned by the scourge of the millennium would be met , said official sources.

The senior politician electronically disbursed aid amounts from his residence to beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri COVID-19 Bal Seva Yojana. Sums of 5,000 rupees per child per month were transferred to the accounts of 173 members of 130 families. The veteran chief interacted online with the miners and their guardians. see more .. May 30, 2021 | 11:52 p.m. Lucknow, May 30 (UNI) In an effort to encourage and honor the tireless and unparalleled contribution of journalists and media workers on Hindi Journalism Day, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh , Yogi Adityanath, announced aid of Rs10 lakh to family members of journalists who died from COVID-19. see more .. May 30, 2021 | 11:51 p.m. Bhopal, May 30 (UNI) Madhya Pradesh spawned 1,476 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and reported 60 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total beyond 8,000 even as the number of active cases fell to 27,256 and that the prevalence rate fell to 1.8%.

The late night bulletin from the Health Services Directorates indicated that 78,437 samples had been submitted for analysis. Out of a total of 7 78 825 infected individuals; 7,43,550 recovered. Indore reported 473 other sick people, Bhopal 264, Jabalpur 92, Gwalior 60, Sagar 38, Ratlam 26, Betul 21, Dhar 20, Ujjain and Rewa 19 each plus Khargone 17. The crown curfew should be gradually relaxed from Tuesday. see more .. May 30, 2021 | 23:43 Patna, May 30 (UNI) A total of 1,475 new positive cases have been discovered while 52 people have lost their lives due to Corona infections in the past 24 hours in Bihar. see more .. May 30, 2021 | 11:35 p.m. Morena, MP, May 30 (UNI) Reiterating his demand that the Madhya Pradesh waiver should disclose the actual number of deaths caused by the Millennium Scourge, Congress President Kamal Nath said on Sunday that a courtesy of Rs 5 lakh each to be disbursed against each such death and if a government official dies, a family member should be appointed for compassionate reasons.

Oxygen and drugs must be stored before the start of the third wave, the former chief minister said during an interaction with the press. see more ..

