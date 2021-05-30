Biden says he will discuss human rights violations with Putin at his meeting next month





By Jason Hoffman, CNN (CNN) – President Joe biden said on Sunday he would discuss human rights violations with Russian President Vladimir Putin when meet in Switzerland next month. “I will be meeting with President Putin in a few weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not do that – we will not let him abuse these rights,” Biden said in an address in honor of Memorial Day, in which he noted that America was founded on the ideal that all men and women are created equal and said the United States has an obligation to speak out when it sees human rights violations. The White House said last week that the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and Putin will take place in Geneva on June 16, with the two leaders planning to discuss a range of issues as the United States seeks to improve relations with Russia. Biden has met Putin before during his tenure as vice president, including a 2011 meeting where Biden said he looked into Putin’s eyes and said, “I don’t think you have a soul.” . Despite the deterioration of relations between the two countries on issues such as Ukraine and election interference, Biden hopes to establish a clear channel of communication that would avoid unnecessary surprises. In April, the Biden administration targeted Russia with sweeping sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, in part for the country’s “serious human rights violations” in Crimea. The president also said he raised human rights violations during an appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I had a long conversation, lasting two hours recently with President Xi, making it clear to him that there is nothing we can do but speak up for human rights in the world because that’s what we are, ”Biden said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month, at a meeting where the top US diplomat was also due to discuss human rights abuses, according to three sources. Blinken also directly raised a range of aggressive Russian activities, including the Solar Winds hack that targeted private companies and the government, Moscow election interference, the unwarranted detention of US citizens in Russia, his detention of the opposition activist Alexey Navalny and the expulsion of other diplomats, sources said. The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos