The cultural dilemma of the Spice Route Cultural diplomacy and the ratification of the UNESCO Convention





Navigation charts and spice paths: Jodocus Hondius, 1610. The role of the diplomacy of the “Spice Route” is in contradiction with the political policy of the Indonesian government which does not wish to ratify the convention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 1970 and 2001. This has become a cultural dilemma that requires the recognition of the world community as a trade route for the spices of the world cultural heritage, it is a fact that the discovery of treasures or cargoes of sinking ships (BMKT) lies in many spice routes in Indonesian territory. (Priambodo Utomo, 2021) The cultural heritage of the Indonesian Spice Route has not been recognized by the world through the Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) because the condition of submission is the history of spices which have extraordinary universal value or Outstanding Universal Value (OUV). That is, a cultural and / or natural significance so extraordinary that it transcends national borders and becomes a common interest for present and future generations of all mankind. Universal value requires strong evidence of recognition of the countries visited by spice merchants who visited the kingdoms of the archipelago in antiquity. (Bram Kushardjanto, 2020) UNESCO ratification issues UNESCO building in Paris Photo: REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer The policy of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) not to proceed with ratification is very much at odds with the role of Spice Route cultural diplomacy as a legacy of global cultural trade in the Asian region. The policy for the management of maritime services and investments for lifting sunken cargo objects (BMKT), is stipulated in the Investment Law No. 11 of 2020 relating to job creation. The basis of government policy is in line with the 1945 constitution of wealth management and cultural heritage in Indonesian marine waters, as it is the right and wealth of Indonesian underwater cultural heritage based on UNCLOS of 1982, namely obtaining the right to the authority to use the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with an area of ​​2.7 km2 which includes the exploration, exploitation and management of biological resources. So legally, the ratification of the conventions of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 1970 and 2001 is considered ineffective, which prohibits the lifting of sunken cargoes (BMKT) and exploitation. The need for archeology and diplomacy in the Spice Route The policy of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in opening up the investment space for the exploitation of underwater cultural sites also does not have sufficient security and defense protection to be used as a need for underwater archaeological value, the management of marine services for underwater cultural heritage should also involve communities and environment based on heritage areas; the spice route trade by opening space for cultural diplomacy of the wealth of the Indonesian spices that brings prosperity to people. Given the interrelated relationship between the ontological aspects of the role of cultural diplomacy through the Spice Route and Shipwreck Management (BMKT), it is necessary to negotiate Indonesia’s national interests by ratifying with UNESCO in as a management strategy for maritime services.

