PDI-P politician touches on Jokowi’s third term in office





Jakarta: PDI-P politician Effendi MS Simbolon referred to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) 's planned term of office for up to three terms. This is considered possible with the amendments to the Constitution of 1945 "Yes, there is (a three-period plan). Isn't it possible (if) the constitutional amendments are completed, right now," Effendi said in the #FromHome by Medcom.id program Crosscheck titled 'Puan Iri Hati or Ganjar don't you know? ', Sunday May 30, 2021. According to Effendi, there is no problem with the plan to limit the presidential term to a maximum of two to three terms. He gave the example of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad who served four terms and Russian President Vladimir Putin five terms.





Read: Jokowi Mania backs Ganjar in 2024 presidential election “There is nothing wrong as long as the people want it and the constitution is a cheer, a deal too,” said Effendi. Effendi said this when reviewing the figure of the 2024 presidential candidate. He said if there was no possibility for a three-term president, PDI Perjuangan’s option would be to find a new figure. . Regarding the numbers of presidential candidates, PDI Perjuangan adjusted the agreement in Congress V. The party gave authority to PDI General President Perjuangan, Megawati Soekarnoputri, to determine the presidential and vice candidates. -Presidential of 2024 (Pilpres). The issue of a three-term presidential term has heated up on several occasions. Chief expert of the Office of the Presidential Staff (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin assessed the proposed presidential post for three terms, such as the overthrow of Jokowi. “I remember once, a year ago (there was a similar problem) and the president said he was uncomfortable,” said Ngabalin contacted, in Jakarta on Monday, March 15, 2021. (OGI)







