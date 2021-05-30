Before Modi became Prime Minister, India was damaged inside: Yogi Adityanath





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that under Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s leadership India has recovered from being a hollow and damaged country from within. At a virtual event held to mark seven years of the BJP-led government at the Center, Adityanath told a group of villagers from Sitapur and Mahoba districts: We must not forget that when Prime Minister Modi lent oath, he got an India that was hollow and damaged from within. Terrorism, separatism, corruption were at their peak. Violence and caste riots were rife in the country. Development was confined to a few people and in the country there was a situation of anarchy. There was no respect for India on the international stage. Speaking of the government’s determination to guarantee Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas [a united path to development for all], said the chief minister, citizens of the country have equal rights to resources and programs… Under Prime Minister Modi, the benefits of all programs have reached people without discrimination. Work on infrastructure in the country highways, railways, airports Someone wearing hawai chappal [slippers] also can only travel to hawai jahaaz [aeroplane]. This was done by PM Modi. Adityanath targeted previous governments led by opposition parties, especially Congress. Could anyone have imagined that so many medical schools would be created? Those who ruled the country for 55 years gave the country only one AIIMS. Modi ji donated 22 new AIIMS to the country, as well as more than 300 medical schools. He spoke of the benefits of direct bank transfers for migrant workers. No one could take that money in the middle. Delhi’s allocated money went to accounts, as did Lucknow’s money. Adityanath praised the Modi governments for handling crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and said his actions have helped save lives and livelihoods. The Covid pandemic has posed several types of challenges for us. Among the challenges, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country faced the difficult task of saving people’s lives and livelihoods. The prime minister has been working to save the country from Covid since last year, he said. The CM added, the population of India is 135 crore. Every person has fought against the coronavirus. A powerful country like America also struggled and was defeated, just like England. Other developed European countries with better health facilities than India have been defeated by the coronavirus. But India’s resolve to defeat Covid can be seen being fulfilled today. Adityanath said the new India led by PM Modi has developed two vaccines to protect people from Covid-19. Speaking about the role of BJP workers in responding to the pandemic, the Chief Minister added: The Prime Minister’s party and vision are sewa hi sangathan [service is organisation].

