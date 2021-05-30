Biden sends warning to Xi and Putin, remembering son Beau and fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech





President Biden issued a warning to presidents of China and Russia in his Memorial Day speech on Sunday. “I had a two hour long conversation recently with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], making him understand that there is nothing we can do but stand up for human rights in the world because that is who we are, “Biden said.” I will meet [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in a few weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not stand idly by and let him abuse these rights. “ CHINA PLAY WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON EVERY TURN Biden spoke at a memorial service in Delaware on Sunday morning, where he offered solace to the families of deceased servicemen and paid tribute to his late son Beau Biden, who served in the Iraq War. “It is also an important tradition in our family. As many of you know, it is a difficult day for us. Six years ago today, I lost my son. first year of his death in 2016, Gen. [Frank] Vavala did a great honor by inviting us to a ceremony renaming the Delaware National Guard Headquarters in honor of Beau. “ “We’re honored, but it’s a tough day, bring it all back,” Biden continued. “So I can’t thank you enough for your continued service to the country and your sons, daughters, they live in your hearts and in their children too. And we must continue without them. But I know how good It is for you. Beau did not die in the line of duty, but served in the Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq for a year. It was one of the proudest things he had done in his life. Thank you for allowing us to cry together today. “ Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general, died in 2015 of cancer. The president has previously suggested that Beau Biden’s cancer could have been linked to toxins he was exposed to through military burns while serving in the Iraq War. It’s President Biden’s first Memorial Day weekend as Commander-in-Chief. JOHN CENA EXCUSES CHINA IN MANDARIN AFTER CALLING TAIWAN HIS OWN COUNTRY IN ‘F9’ INTERVIEW He spoke of his problems with Chinese leaders as his administration refused to commit to punishing China if the theory of coronavirus lab leaks was proven. “We haven’t ruled anything out yet,” Deputy Senior Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday’s press briefing, when asked if the virus had emerged in a “deliberate” way. or not an accident “. “Would the president seek to punish China?” Fox News Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We’re not going to go there just yet,” replied Jean-Pierre, “We have to go through the 90-day exam. And once we have the 90-day exam, will we be able to reassess. ” Biden has previously said he asked the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to “bring us closer to a final conclusion” and get back to him within 90 days. Lucas Y. Tomlinson, Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.

