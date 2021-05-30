Are children getting the Covid vaccine? Why will Boris Johnson have to decide for himself?

Boris Johnson himself may have to decide whether or not to extend the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to children.

The idea of ​​vaccinating children against Covid is being considered very carefully, UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said today (May 30).

The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) are looking closely at the issue.

Mr Zahawi suggested the UK government would rely on the advice of experts, who should make sure the vaccine is incredibly safe before rolling it out to people under the age of 18.

But he did not rule out doing so to protect the population as a whole from the continued spread of Covid-19.

Why can the WP finally make decisions for the children?

Despite the willingness to rely on scientific advice on the matter, it is likely our political leaders, like the Prime Minister himself, who must ultimately decide – with many parents eagerly awaiting more details.

Indeed, the JCVI is unlikely to pass a firm judgment, but simply exposes a range of possible options.

JCVI vice-president Professor Anthony Harnden said on Saturday he is likely to present a “range of options” on childhood immunization, not a recommended choice.

That would force Boris Johnson to make the thorny decision to extend the deployment himself, according to the Mirror.

The revelation comes in a week that has seen the PM marry his partner, Carrie – but also face criticism of his decision-making from former senior assistant Dominic Cummings.

Prof Harnden said experts need to weigh ethical issues when considering options such as immunizing children on the basis of risk, for educational purposes or to protect other members of the population.

He added that vaccines help in the transmission of Covid-19 but “only to a certain extent”, and therefore “I don’t think we will be able to immunize children to avoid huge amounts of transmission within the community”.

JCVI member Dr Maggie Wearmouth told LBC she had “only recently” received a written request from Health Secretary Matt Hancock to look into the issue of childhood immunizations.

She said: “We had a couple of conversations but we didn’t give a formal opinion.”

What is the point of giving children the vaccine against the coronavirus?

Professor Harnden may have pointed out that vaccines do not necessarily prevent the spread of Covid in the community.

But the Vaccine Minister made it clear that this was the main reason jabs for children were being considered in his interviews on Sunday, May 30.

Mr Zahawi explained that while some children may be infected or develop Covid in the long term, “overall you are vaccinating to protect their families, their communities and the country.”

He added: “Vaccines … so … must be incredibly safe before they are given to children.”

Mr Zahawi added: “Our own regulatory body has yet to approve the administration of vaccines to children.

“You have to make sure the vaccines are incredibly safe before you give them to children.”

He said the “infrastructure” is in place to prick children in the UK if necessary, but that “clinicians need to make that final decision”.

Could we be falling behind other countries on childhood immunization?

Regulators in the EU, US and Canada have approved the Pfizer jab for use on young people between the ages of 12 and 15.

A government source told the Mirror officials are ready to make a decision in the near future on the part of JCVI.

A source from Whitehall added: We took their advice all along, and I don’t think that would change.

But as Professor Harnden suggested, it might be up to the government to decide one way or the other between the different recommendations.

How is the deployment of the vaccine going in the UK overall?

The rollout of the vaccine in the UK is still going full steam ahead against the goal of delivering the first doses to all adults by July 31.

The fall will then probably be devoted to administering second doses and preparing boosters for the most vulnerable.

He understood that the government thinks it will have offered second doses to everyone over 50 and vulnerable adults by June 21 – the date of the fourth stage of the roadmap.

This is hardly surprising as they were already offered the first doses on March 31 and the 12 week gap between doses has been shortened.