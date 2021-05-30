BJP Celebrates Seven Years Of Modi Govt As Sewa Diwas





Thousands of BJP cadres visited about 5,000 villages across the state to do social service as the BJP celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. The ruling party at the Center is championing the day as “Sewa Diwas”, with BJP leaders and party cadres distributing rations, medicine, masks and disinfectants among the population. BJP State President Deepak Prakash, attending the function of Sewa Diwas in Seemliya and Hetha Basti of Ratu bloc under Ranchi district, said that for the BJP, power is the way to serve the people . Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has committed itself to serving the village, the poor, the farmers, the oppressed and the underprivileged over the years. Prakash, congratulating the prime minister on the accomplishment of 7 years of central government, said that the misleading vaccine propaganda is made by anti-social and anti-national people, due to which the pace of vaccination in rural areas state is slow. He said there was clear negligence on the part of the state government in this regard. BJP Legislative Party Leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, speaking to residents of his Rajdhanwar constituency via the internet, said there is no greater service than service to humanity. He said: Today there is a need to stand alongside those in need in this corona crisis. The country has repeatedly fought united against all odds. He called on people to get vaccinated against Corona quickly by distributing cereals, masks, disinfectants, soaps, etc. among the rural masses. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das attending Sewa Diwas said the need of the hour is for all sections of society to stand together in this crisis. Das said that today under the leadership of Modi ji, the country is progressing even under adverse conditions, but some anti-national powers are trying to weaken the country. He said the public was watching everyone closely. The public has no doubts about the policies and intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, attending Sewa Diwas’ function in his constituency, Khunti, said the BJP is the only party whose workers reach out to the poor and oppressed and connect people through the service. He said that today the world has started to recognize India’s strength. Munda called on people to get vaccinated and said the public didn’t need to be confused. It is important to have the vaccine and it is also completely safe. Giving detailed information on the Sewa Diwas program, BJP general secretary Pradeep Verma said the program was historic. The Sewa Diwas function took place today in 5,129 villages and towns across the state, attended by 12,822 workers. Apart from this, a total of 456 representatives of the public were involved as well as all party deputies, deputies and representatives of local communities. He said BJP officials have donated 1,334 units of blood and the program will continue for the next three days.

