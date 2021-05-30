China destroys IPO plans for high-flying online education startups

China steps up crackdown on its online education sector, forcing once-high-level startups to multi-billions of dollars IPO this year.

Just a few months ago, edtech outfits were part of the the largest investments in China’s post-Covid internet industry, attracting more than $ 10 billion in venture capital funding last year from powers such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp. Then Beijing intervened.

President Xi Jinping suggested in March that the surge in after-school tutoring is putting enormous pressure on Chinese children, signaling a personal interest in curbing excess. This has led to warnings in state-owned media and sanctions aimed at predatory practices that play on a nation’s obsession with academic achievement. Now, the country’s education ministry plans to create a dedicated division to oversee all private education platforms for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government campaign brought a brutal end to several potential mega-IPOs. VIPKid supported by Tencent and Huohua Siwei has postponed registrations in the United States despite working with the banks for months, people said. Zuoyebang, invested by Alibaba, will likely miss its goal of debuting as early as this year, one said. And Tencent-backed rival Yuanfudao – at $ 15.5 billion the most precious of the lot – not going to start IPO preparations any time soon, they said, asking to be identified to talk about internal issues.

Beijing is focusing on tutoring startups that flourished when schools sent students home and then launched free-to-all marketing, regulators say, directing millions of children to staggering virtual classrooms with uncertain benefits. Their concern centers not only on pricing or reckless advertising, but also the growing divide between the haves and have-nots – those who can afford to take extra lessons. To that end, authorities introduced a plethora of restrictions this month, including limiting the after-school tuition fees that businesses can charge, and fined Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang for false advertising claims.

Chinese media reported more to come, from bans on online classes for children six and under, to restrictions on homework and compulsory licensing for all teachers. Reuters reported that the new policies could include a moratorium on weekend lessons, which account for more than a third of private lessons in the country according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It could decimate revenues across the industry,” said Catherine Lim, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, referring to a blanket weekend ban.

Yuanfudao declined to comment, while Zuoyebang, VIPKid and Huohua Siwei did not respond to requests for comment.

The education boom in China Venture capital funding for education tech startups increased last year Data: Preqin



Home tutoring was increasingly popular around the world – especially in Asia – even before Covid 19 cut in-person classes. But it was in China that the industry took its own life. Every day, at least 50 million students – the equivalent of the entire Spanish population – could use Zuoyebang’s platform, the company said.

This scale is why the country’s online education startups have become some of the most valuable in the world after attracting $ 10.5 billion in funding last year, more than what was raised in total in the past. over the past three years, according to research firm Preqin. China’s e-learning market is expected to reach 315 billion yuan ($ 49.5 billion) in 2020, nearly triple the level of five years ago, according to Statista, a market data tracking tool. global.

It also helps explain why the Xi administration is taking unusually direct steps to influence the development of the industry in China. His government in general is keen to curb the growing influence of internet giants like Tencent and Alibaba, among the industry’s biggest backers, through a series of regulatory polls and record-breaking fines.

Officials are also concerned that hundreds of millions of parents are spending their savings on online courses, while subjecting children to increasingly heavy workloads. As with past booms built on shaky ground – for example, in peer-to-peer lending or inappropriately licensed wealth management products – Beijing moved quickly to defuse what it saw as a potential time bomb.

The fallout was rapid. GSX Techedu Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and TAL Education Group – which primarily operates physical schools but serves as an industry sentiment barometer – has lost $ 55 billion in value since the start of March. SoftBank and Sequoia investors at Hillhouse Capital and Tiger Global, among the biggest proselytes of recent years, has been swept away by the ferocity of regulatory repression and has in many cases been forced to withdraw from lucrative outings.

Others, however, remain unfazed for the moment. Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed for an IPO in the United States on May 19, plans to test investor confidence amid regulatory uncertainties. The upstart in e-learning supported by Warburg Pincus and SoftBank have yet to back down on a sign-up plan, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. And on May 25, Jiayi, a Beijing-based company operating both online and offline tutoring centers, also filed for an IPO in Hong Kong. Both, however, cite increased competition and new regulatory requirements as their risk factors.

This fierce rivalry manifests itself in unexpected – sometimes disturbing ways.

In January, a social media fury erupted after companies such as Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang and The educational unit of ByteDance Ltd. hired the same actress to pose as a teacher on their platforms, local media reported. The same bespectacled woman introduced herself as English and math teachers in different promotional materials.

In one of the promotional videos posted online, she directly targeted parental paranoia – precisely what regulators have cursed themselves at. The actress, whipping up a 33-hour live streaming lesson program that costs just $ 8, warned that missing something has consequences.

“It may be the parents themselves who are ruining their children,” she says.

