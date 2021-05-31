Turkey FM tweets anger Greece after Muslim minority visit – world





KOMOTINI, (Greece): The Turkish Foreign Minister began a trip to Greece on Sunday, quickly angering his hosts with tweets about his meeting with members of the Muslim minority. “In Greece to meet members of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace and discuss our bilateral relations,” Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted upon landing at Alexandroupolis airport, in the northeastern region near the Turkish border. Cavusoglu visited a school as well as a village and the Turkish consulate, where he met representatives of the Muslim minority. “I stressed that we will always stand resolutely on the side of the Turkish minority in their struggle for their rights and I once again underlined our firm support,” he tweeted afterwards. Athens describes the minority as multi-ethnic Muslims, and Cavusoglu’s description of them as “Turkish” drew an angry reaction from the Greek Foreign Ministry. “The Muslim minority in Thrace numbers around 120,000 Greek inhabitants,” the ministry said in a statement. “Turkey’s constant attempts to distort this reality, as well as allegations of non-protection of the rights of these citizens, or of discrimination, are unfounded and are rejected in their entirety,” he added. “Greece wishes to improve its relations with Turkey, but with respect for international law as a precondition.” Muslims in the Thrace region were given minority status in Greece after the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which ended a war between Greece and Turkey. Turkey has often claimed that Greece does not adequately protect the rights of the minority, many of whom are of Turkish descent and speak Turkish. At a heated press conference in Ankara in mid-April, Cavusoglu raised the issue with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. “You don’t allow the Turkish minority (in Greece) to call themselves Turkish. You call them Muslims,” ​​he said. “If they call themselves Turkish, they are Turkish – you have to admit that.” Cavusoglu is due to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Dendias in Athens on Monday. Cavusoglu previously said the purpose of his visit was to prepare for a bilateral meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. While Greek media said Cavusoglu’s visit was a “test” of how his meetings would be conducted in Athens, the Greek government had tried to downplay any significance of the trip to Thrace before his arrival. “The visit to Thrace is a private visit. Greece is an open and democratic country which does not prohibit private visits. As for the minority (Thrace), it enjoys equal status,” said Greek government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni. Thursday. The status of Greece’s Muslim minority is one of the many points of contention between the two NATO allies. The Byzantine legacy in Turkey, after Ankara’s decision last year to convert the revered Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque, sparked Athens’ fury, is another. Relations also plunged last year during a face-to-face meeting over a multitude of energy fields in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

