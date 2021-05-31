Boris Johnson will push for vaccine passports with other world powers to restore world travel





Topline The world’s top seven economies must come together to adopt a vaccine passport system and a plan to restore international travel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, just weeks before the UK hosts the first G7 summit in person since the onset of the pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, England on Friday.

Getty Images

Highlights “We need to have agreements on issues like vaccine passports, certification of COVID status and the rest, ”Johnson told CBC News in an interview that aired Sunday. Not all G7 leaders agree on how quickly to begin travel between their national leaders in France and Italy expressed enthusiasm for allowing foreign travelers, including Americans, to cross their borders in an effort to capture lost tourism revenue. Canada, Germany, the UK and the US have also not announced plans to revert to their travel restrictions in the event of a pandemic anytime soon. Besides providing a much needed boost to the tourism industry, agreeing on systems will help prepare for if or whenanother global pandemic strikes, Johnson said, and allow easy trade in important commodities like drugs and vaccines. “We must have rules so that there can be no interruption of supply across borders, so that we have secure supply chains for the things we depend on in the future, ”Johnson said. Tangent Johnsons ‘virtual interview with Canadian broadcasters’ chief political correspondent, Rosemary Barton, is the Prime Minister’s first media appearance after Johnson married his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Saturday in a small private ceremony in Westminster Cathedral in London. The two welcomed the birth of their son, Wilfred, just over a year ago. Key context The UK will host the G7 summit next month in Cornwall, on Britain’s rugged southwest coast. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between many of the world’s most powerful leaders since the start of the pandemic. US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have all confirmed they will travel to the UK to meet in person. The last in-person G7 summit was held in August 2019 in Biarritz, France. A summit planned by former US President Donald Trump at Camp David in June 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further reading UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants G7 deal on vaccine passports (CBC News)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos