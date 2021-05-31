China Provides $ 16 Million in Economic and Technical Cooperation Aid to FSM | New





PALIKIR, Pohnpei (FSM Information Services) On May 26, 2021, Kandhi A. Elieisar, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the FSM, received Huang Zheng, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the FSM, for a signing ceremony. The purpose of the ceremony was to formalize the economic and technical cooperation agreements initially proposed by the president of the WSF David W. Panuelo and the Chinese president Xi Jinping during their historic bilateral engagement in Beijing in December 2019. The tangible result for them FSM at the signing ceremony on May 26 is that China granted one hundred million renminbi, or about $ 16 million for the purpose of development projects. I am delighted to sign this economic and technical cooperation agreement between our two countries, Secretary Elieisar said in a statement. This signing ceremony is the result of the consensus between [Presidents] David W. Panuelo and Xi Jinpingwe will use this money for the economic and social development of our country. We appreciate your hard work, Ambassador [Huang], and we look forward to taking our relationship to new heights based on the foundation of the one-China policy that characterizes our strong and great friendship. Whenever I come to this room to conclude cooperation agreements, I am very happy, Ambassador Huang said in a statement. Despite the difficulty of the Covid-19 pandemic, our hearts are getting closer and closer, what we are witnessing today is a living reflection of the important consensus reached between [Presidents] Xi Jinping and David W. Panuelo during the fruitful and historic visit to China in December 2019. Today’s grant of around sixteen million dollars will certainly make an important contribution to the sustainable development of WSFs and the well-being of the FSM. Contrary to pernicious rumors throughout the WSF, China’s economic and technical assistance does not come with any conditions or political conditions. This recent aid, like the historic assistance to the WSF through the WSF-China Great Friendship, takes the form of a grant and not a loan and is based on the principles of Chinese equality aid, mutual benefits, openness and sustainability. On behalf of the people and government of WSF, President Panuelo said in a statement, I would like to thank His Excellency Xi Jinping, my dear friend and President of China, and his Ambassador, my dear friend Huang Zheng, for continuing to strengthen and enhance our great WSF-China friendship. China has been instrumental in recognizing the inherent sovereignty of our nations, and over more than thirty years of close diplomatic relations, we have built a great friendship and comprehensive partnership based on shared values ​​of mutual respect and the foundation one-China policy. I again express our sincere thanks to China for this assistance in economic and technical cooperation of about sixteen million dollars, and I look forward to strengthening our Great WSF-China Friendship in the years, decades and centuries to come.

