RJD and Cong attack PM Modis’ 7-year rule | Patna News





PATNA: Hitting the NDA government led by Narendra Modi at the Center on the occasion of its seventh anniversary, the main opposition RJD said on Sunday that the population was the target during the period.

The RJD has posted posters outside its party office on Beerchand Patel Marg here to remind people of the miseries people have faced since the NDA government took office seven years ago.

Posters with a photo of PM Narendra Modi in the middle bear the caption “Modi tere saat saal mein janta huee behal”. They have a special mention of soaring prices, unemployment, the privatization of public sector units, empty promises and the lack of health care in public hospitals at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the soaring prices of essential products and petroleum products in the country, the posters indicated that mustard oil (edible oil) was sold at Rs 200 per kg. Likewise, gasoline and diesel were sold for Rs. 100 and Rs. 93 per liter, respectively.

People have to shell out Rs 960 for each bottle of LPG. The government has provided LPG connections to the poor under “Ujjwala Yojna”, but subscribers have to pay 960 rupees for each bottle. This revealed the government’s policy for uplifting the poor, according to the posters.

The posters ridiculed the government’s empty promises to provide jobs for 2 million young people each year. Instead, public sector units were privatized and handed over to the capitalists. The posters mentioned the railways, BHEL, GAIL and BSNL among others.

Taking a look at the economic policy of the Union government, the posters stated that the “bad” economic policies pushed India towards the poorest countries in Asia. The posters, however, attributed the “bad” economic policy to the current economic crisis in the country.

Speaking of the miseries of the population at the time of the pandemic, the posters said that people had to line up to buy oxygen cylinders to save the lives of their loved ones. Even more shocking, they had to wait for hours together in the crematorium or in burning ghats to perform the last rites.

The long queue that started during demonetization continued until the time of cremation of corpses due to Covid, RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said.

Congress, which is an ally of the RJD, also criticized the NDA government at the center after seven years in office. People will remember the mandate for the suffering they have never suffered before, said Congress Legislative Party Leader Ajit Sharma.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand, however, said the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the country to a new height and established India’s supremacy across the world.







