Sharon Bialy and Gohar Gazazyan (‘The Comey Rule’ casting directors): Persuading Brendan Gleeson to play Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]





Sharon Bialy and Gohar Gazazyan both knew they had an incredible job appointing someone to play Donald Trump in the Showtime limited series “The Comey Rule”. “His mannerisms and the way he carries himself has been so made into comedy. We were really going for some kind of authentic portrayal of him, but there’s always that part of him that almost looks like a sketched version of a person, ”recalls Gazazyan in our recent interview (watch the exclusive video above) . They would eventually land on Brendan Gleeson, but there was one small problem: he refused. This forced Bialy to use his powers of persuasion to help him change his mind. “I wrote him a beautiful letter. And then I kept calling and saying, he should really talk to Billy. You should really talk to Billy or, or read it again. And the manager was really helpful, saying, let me talk to him and we just kept going, we just didn’t want to take no for an answer.

“The Comey Rule” is a dramatization of James Comey’s tenure as head of the FBI from 2013 to May 2017. The limited series consists of two episodes written and directed by Oscar nominee Billy Ray. The first examines how Comey (Jeff Daniels) handled the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private mail server while she was Secretary of State. Meanwhile, we see some of the ethical questions raised by Trump’s presidential campaign. The second episode examines the relationship between Trump and Comey as the investigation into Russia begins to focus and ultimately results in Comey being fired from his post by Trump.

In addition to Trump, the duo also faced a daunting task in choosing Trump’s presidential predecessor, Barack Obama. “I give a lot of credit to our producer, Shane Salerno, who didn’t let us settle in. We had found a few people who were good actors who really looked like him, and they didn’t have that star power like Obama himself, ”Bialy says. Holding on, they were finally able to land Kingsley Ben-Adir in the role. Gazazyan adds: “He was a bit young and so that was what kind of held us back, but you can’t deny, the grace that Barack Obama has that Kingsley himself has too, and there was that physical resemblance. . “

The series also contains several well-known actors playing roles with little screen time. This included TR Knight as Reince Priebus, Joe Lo Truglio as Jeff Sessions, and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller. Bialy explains that it was not a difficult sale to bring in these people for such small roles. “I think Billy Ray is an actor magnet; the actors love it. I think most of the players felt a real commitment to be in this area so that they could have something to say politically. She added that the caliber of the main cast was also an undeniable draw. “You know, you do a line with Jeff Daniels and it’s often better than 25 lines with a lesser actor in terms of growth as an artist for the actors who do it.”

