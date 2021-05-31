PDIP politician touches Jokowi for 3 periods, Democrats: don’t back down





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Democrats reject the idea of ​​extending the presidential term (Jokowi) in three periods. Recently, this issue was raised again by PDI-P politician Effendi Simbolon. The head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, said limiting the presidential term to a maximum of two terms was one of the great mandates of the 1998 Reform. “We know the impact and the damage caused by the failure to limit the presidential term to this nation and this country as has happened in the New Order,” Herzaky said when contacted on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Herzaky said his party chose to be consistent in keeping the spirit and mandate of the 1998 Reform. He felt that proposing a three-term presidential term was tantamount to betraying the goals and lives that were overthrown in the struggle for Reformasi. Herzaky said that the 1998 Reformation was a major and fundamental corrective effort for the life of the nation that was not fair and balanced for the people. He called on Indonesia not to go back to the New Order era. “Don’t leave us reverse, back to the New Order, proposing a three-term extension of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), ”Herzaky said. Herzaky revealed that 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was once encouraged to extend his term to three terms. However, he said, SBY and the Democrats have chosen to maintain the Reform mandate, which limits the presidential term to a maximum of two terms. Earlier, PDIP politician Effendi Simbolon said there was a plan to extend his three-term tenure for President Jokowi. Effendi said this plan was possible with amendments to the Constitution of 1945. “Yes, that’s right, it makes it possible to immediately complete the amendment to the Constitution. There is no problem,” Effendi said in a virtual “Crosscheck” discussion on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Effendi then compared him to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad who had just been elected for the fourth time. Likewise, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who served for five terms. “It does not matter. There is nothing wrong, really. As long as the people want it, the constitution is also a cheer, an agreement too,” said this member of Commission I of the House of representatives. Discussion of questions Jokowi three periods have already surfaced. Jokowi also denied this desire. “I stress that I have no intention. Nor am I interested in becoming president for three terms,” ​​Jokowi said on March 15, 2021. Also read: KPK employees pass TWK asking President Jokowi to reverse test results BUDIARTI UTAMI PUTRI





