Controversial 60-minute Australian documentary on New Zealand’s relationship with China: Here’s what it was about
Michael Barnett, director of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, also appears in the documentary where he is grilled on the treatment that China has reserved for the Uyghur people. Barnett said it was a “Chinese problem” and called New Zealand’s relationship with the nation “friends with benefits.” After the promotional video was released, Barnett accused Steinfort of trying to move an agenda forward.
The documentary also features David Babich of Babich Wines speaking about his reliance on the Chinese market and an Australian vineyard owner who says that while tariffs have had crippling consequences, denouncing China is the right thing to do.
He also criticizes New Zealand for its decision not to subscribe to Five Eyes statements denouncing human rights violations in China.
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta had previously defended the decision, saying New Zealand was “uncomfortable” about expanding the mandate of the intelligence-sharing partnership to comment on broader issues than related to safety. New Zealand has raised its concerns independently and in joint statements with Australia on the issue and others.
Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Malcolm Davis criticized the move in the documentary, saying it had not been carefully considered.
“I was disappointed because I think this is an important document to sign, there are clearly gross human rights violations in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs.
“Let’s be clear, we are talking about concentration camps here and I think New Zealand made an error in judgment by not signing the document.”
Davis said the more countries there were dependent on China through trade, the more power he got. He also suggested that New Zealand’s independent statements recognized that not signing the Five Eyes document was a mistake.
“I think New Zealand has made up some of the lost ground there,” he said.
The documentary also raises issues with the Prime Minister’s judicious choice of words when it comes to China.
However, Jacinda Ardern dismissed the accusation that she had “been soft on China” or “sometimes had to bite her tongue”.
“I reject the premise of the question. The idea that we are doing anything other than steadfastly defending our views and values and our independent forging policy. I completely reject the idea that we have gone ‘slow’.”
Chinese state-affiliated news source Global Times responded to the documentary as a new Australian attempt to put pressure on New Zealand.
“The New Zealand government is striving to remain independent and sober, while Australia rubs shoulders with the United States and has been awarded the ‘deputy sheriff’ label in the South Pacific,” the outlet said.
Social media reaction to the documentary has been mixed. One person accused New Zealand of selling their soul and betraying our ANZAC friendship.
“So much for our ANZAC friends across the ditch …. sell their souls and lose respect for me personally (sic) ….. not that it will change anything … but you have to have their heads held high …. !!! Too bad they sell for money. “
While another suggested New Zealand was thinking about the big picture, while Australia was not.
“New Zealand thinks about the big picture and stays calm about it, you catch more with honey than with a stick, and frankly, China has the power to easily crush us and NZ in it. hold on! Yes the US will help but the damage (maybe peoples lives) would have already been done! Or another way to look at it, New Zealand is doing what it needs to worry about surviving !
Earlier in May, New Zealand politicians expressed grave concern over serious human rights violations in northwest China’s Xinjiang province. A large number of reports have emerged in recent years suggesting that the Uyghur population is subjected to torture, brainwashing and sterilization.
Although China denies the abuses, some countries have said that acts of genocide are taking place, but New Zealand has not gone so far as to call it genocide.
