Brexit news: Boris faces FIVE questions over Australia trade deal | Politics | New

British negotiators, led by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, are reportedly in the process of offering Australia a trade deal that includes a period of up to 15 years that includes zero tariffs and quotas. But the proposal faced a huge backlash from UK farmers, who warned they would be threatened by a wave of meat imports from Australia that could flood the market under a free-trade agreement. exchange. Now, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has identified five key questions that the UK government urgently needs to answer in relation to its future trade policy and the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with Australia.

The first of these is: “What specific significant safeguards for national agriculture will be included in our FTAs?” The NFU wants to know from the government if there are any negative impacts, “what safeguards will be included in the agreement and under what circumstances will they be triggered?” They also ask whether these safeguards will be in place permanently so that they can function after the completion of any “phasing in” period of tariff liberalization. The second question is: “What is the government’s plan to continually review the impact of our free trade agreements as they are implemented and throughout the lifespan of the agreements?”

The NFU argues that there are “conflicting projections” as to the kind of impact future FTAs ​​will have on different sectors of UK agriculture. He added: “The government has repeatedly given assurances that these impacts will be limited and manageable, but it is clear that large-scale tariff liberalization, even over a period of several years, has the potential to impose a strong downward pressure on producer prices to levels that make agriculture unsustainable for many. “ Given this risk, the industry body is keen to know how the government will continuously monitor the impact of future FTAs, both in terms of the economic impact on farmers and in terms of important food production and standards. and available on the UK market. . The third question is: “Where is the comprehensive and intergovernmental strategy to improve productivity and competitiveness and to provide assistance in adjusting agriculture to the changing market conditions resulting from the new FTAs?” READ MORE: UK urged to act together as EU moves forward ahead of Brexit

The NFU said with the government citing the benefits for UK farmers resulting from FTAs, a single, intergovernmental and properly costed strategy is needed. The fourth question is: "Where is the government's response to the report of the Trade and Agriculture Commission in March 2021 and why the new Statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission which will have to review trade agreements before they not signed has not yet been established? " The report in question makes key recommendations to ensure standards are met when the UK enters into trade agreements and, in particular, underlines the importance for the government to set core standards that would be safeguarded in trade agreements. But the NFU asks to know, as the first of these agreements approaches, why the government's response has not been made public and how it intends to integrate these recommendations into this agreement.

The union would also like to know how the government plans to meet industry standards for the environment, animal welfare and food safety in FTAs. The fifth and final question is: “What precedent does the government expect every FTA to be set by every FTA and where is the detailed economic assessment of the cumulative impact on UK national agriculture of all? UK current and future FTA? “ The NFU maintains that the government has made it clear that the UK’s first FTA will not set a precedent for future deals, and that it should spell out exactly what that means and how future FTAs ​​will differ. NFU President Minette Batters said “there remains an enormous amount of unanswered questions” and warned “that urgent answers to these questions are crucial.”

She also warned of the “serious implications for British agriculture” of the proposed trade deal with Australia, which apparently “would offer incredibly little benefit to the economy”. Ms Batters said: ‘It is incredibly disappointing to hear news of the government’s trade strategy from sources other than the government itself, especially when its reported plans will have such a massive impact on UK agriculture. “There remains a huge amount of unanswered questions about exactly how decisions about trade policy were made, on what basis and how it will work in the future. It is crucial that urgent answers be given to these questions. “It is also incredibly worrying that the government is in a ‘sprint’ to sign a trade deal with Australia that would have serious implications for UK agriculture and apparently offer incredibly little benefit to the economy.