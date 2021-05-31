Tear gas used on protesters near Donald Trump church photo shoot, police prosecutor admits





An attorney for the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that tear gas was used on protesters gathered around Lafayette Square Park ahead of President Donald Trump’s controversial church photoshoot last June.

At a hearing in federal court, lawyer Richard Sobiecki confirmed that authorities used tear gas on protesters around Lafayette Square Park on June 1, 2020. Protesters gathered to protest the assassination by George Floyd’s police.

“The curfew, the violence of the nights spent, the chaos created by the federal defendants, the tear gas discharge in that direction was not unreasonable,” he said, according to WUSA-9.

Sobiecki argued that the officers “did not target specific protesters,” nor did they violate anyone’s constitutional rights.

The Justice Department has asked the judge to dismiss the American Civil Liberties Union’s lawsuit against Trump for violence against protesters. The ministry argued the trial was unnecessary because Trump is no longer in office.

Former President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside St. John’s Church after George Floyd’s protesters were evacuated from the area on June 1, 2020. Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Police removed protesters from Lafayette Square by force moments before Trump marched from the White House to St. John’s Church, where he posed for photos with a bible and senior assistants.

Although officials said the crowd was dispersed due to the curfew imposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser at 7 p.m., Trump’s critics alleged the protesters had been moved so that the then president could participate in the a photo op.

After the incident, Acting US Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said tear gas was not used on protesters, but some speculated he defined sustained gas as gas CS. He confirmed that the cops used pepper balls, sting balls and “smoke cans” which did not contain any irritants.

Officers “and other law enforcement partners did not use tear gas or OC Skat Shells,” a spokesperson for Park Police said on June 3.

Laura Ingraham of Fox News and other conservative media figures also claimed tear gas was not used on protesters near the area. Journalists at the scene quickly disputed the claim, including CNN national security correspondent Alex Marquardt, who called the tear gas absence reports “ridiculous.”

“I was in the middle of a lung-spitting crowd. All kinds of projectiles were being fired at a peaceful crowd,” Marquardt tweeted.

DC National Guard Maj.Adam DeMarco told congressional lawmakers in July that tear gas was used.

“I could feel irritation in my eyes and nose, and based on my previous exposure to tear gas during my training at West Point and later in my army training, I recognized this irritation. as effects consistent with CS or “tear gas,” “he mentioned. “Later that evening, I found used tear gas canisters on the next street.”

Newsweek has contacted US Parks Police for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

