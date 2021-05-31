Guizhou bets on high technology for the future

Once mired in poverty, the province aims for industrialization while embarking on a path of greener development

Editor’s Note: This year, the Chinese Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding. The China Daily publishes a series of articles on the enormous changes that have taken place in the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities under the leadership of the Party. They also include stories of people and places that have left indelible marks on the Party’s path to glory.

As the bell rang at noon on the campus of No.9 Middle School in Tongren, Guizhou Province, students rushed to the canteen, eager to enjoy their big lunch: braised eggplant; pork with green peppers and bamboo shoots; cooked cabbage; braised pork with potatoes; cucumber soup; and rice.

Each day, the canteen is responsible for serving more than 1,600 students, and it places orders on a big data platform each morning to source more than 30 kinds of fruit and vegetables from local farmers and agricultural cooperatives.

The Big Data Platform helps bring produce straight from farms to student dining tables while increasing income for local residents. Every part of the process is photographed and uploaded to the “school agricultural cloud” for tracking, which helps ensure food security, said Liu Xingguo, deputy headmaster of the school.

The platform was developed by Guizhou Shanjiuchangqing Smart Cloud Company. The platform has been used in more than 15,000 schools across China and has connected nearly 4,000 agricultural businesses and cooperatives to serve more than 4.85 million students.

It serves as an example of how Guizhou, once an impoverished region, uses high technology to develop new industries and build a prosperous future.

Nestled in a mountainous region, Guizhou has taken advantage of its unique climatic and environmental advantages to develop the new industrialization of the “four systems”, new urbanization, agricultural modernization and tourism industrialization.

Now, at the Guizhou Big Data Applications Exhibition Center, people can talk with robots about the wonders of 5G and take an autonomous bus to the Chery Wanda Guizhou Bus Factory. At the Sinopharm Group Tongjitang Pharmaceutical Plant (Guizhou), a complex clock-like machine produces a remarkable 6,500 traditional Chinese medicine capsules per minute.

In February, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of innovative and green development in Guizhou. He urged local officials to redouble their efforts to implement the new development philosophy and build the new development paradigm of “dual circulation” based on the demands of the new stage of development.

Xi also called on the province to give equal importance to development and environmental protection, and coordinate development and security efforts to seek high-quality growth.

He expressed the hope that Guizhou will open a new path for the development campaign of the west of the country in the new era, take a good start in rural vitalization, take the opportunity to implement the strategy of digital economy and achieve greater achievements in environmental conservation.

Shen Yiqin, Party Secretary of Guizhou, said, “We will pursue high-quality development in all aspects and fields firmly adhere to the two fundamental principles of development and ecology, coordinate development and security work. and firmly promote rural vitalization, the big data industry and ecological development. “

The plan follows Guizhou’s recent eradication of some of the country’s deepest poverty. The 9.23 million poor living in rural areas of the province in 2012 got rid of the plight at the end of last year, with nearly 2 million of them leaving isolated mountain villages, according to official data.

According to Shen, Guizhou is now on a greener development path. The province will focus on the vitalization of 10 major industrial industries and further promote the deep integration of big data, the real economy and the development of high-end, green and intensive industries.

Last year, the total value of industrial production in Guizhou reached 1.4 trillion yuan ($ 217.7 billion), which is an increase of nearly 1 trillion yuan from 2010 data. Such a breakthrough made the past decade the fastest industrializing period in the province’s history and could provide a relatively solid foundation for further industrial and green upgrades in the future.

Guizhou has experienced rapid development in its Big Data industry, for example. The province has a cool climate, so data centers save money on electricity costs normally accrued through the use of air conditioners. In addition, Guizhou has rarely been hit by large earthquakes with its stable geological structure, which provides a safe external environment for data.

Based on these unique climatic and geological advantages, Guizhou is striving to become a big data hub. In February 2016, the province was approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission to establish the first comprehensive national big data pilot zone in China.

To date, more than 5,000 large data companies have been established in Guyana’s New Area, the national-level urban area of ​​Guiyang, the provincial capital.

In the next five years, Guiyang and Guian will devote more resources to the development of three industry clusters focused on big data, electronic information manufacturing, and software and information technology services, said Wu Hongchun. , Director of Guiyang Big Data Development and Management Office. .

These clusters, each of which will be worth at least 100 billion yuan, are important drivers for strengthening the core competitiveness of the digital economy in the city and in the new area, she added.

Specifically, Guian plans to create a hub of 12 mega data centers and 4 million servers with a capital investment of over 40 billion yuan by 2025.

“The province will continue to take advantage of the digital economy to provide important drivers for the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries,” said Tao Changhai, vice governor of Guizhou.

A panoramic view of the Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang, Guizhou Province. It is nicknamed Tianyan, or the Eye of the Sky, by amateur astronomers. CHINA DAILY



