Regarding the question of Jokowi ‘hand in hand’ from Commissioner Abdee Slank, BUMN staff: this should have been





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – BUMN Ministry Special Staff Arya Sinulingga responded to an issue regarding President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s retaliation against Abdi Negera Nurdin or Abdee Slank, who is now officially appointed Commissioner of PT Telkom Indonesia. Arya Sinulingga denied the accusation of appointing Abdee Slank as commissioner based on Jokowi’s gratitude to the guitarist for initiating the “2 Finger Greeting Concert” at Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta on July 5, 2014. He said if the allegations were true, Abdee Slank should have been appointed BUMN commissioner for seven years in Jokowi’s presidential election in the first term. This was conveyed by Arya Sinulingga when he was a guest speaker on “What’s News in Indonesia” called “Abdee Slank Becomes Telkom Commissioner” on Sunday May 30, 2021. Also Read: Hamas Calls For Never Ended War, Palestine Prepared Thousands Of Rockets To Fight Israel





“Listen, the ‘Dua Jari’ concert is in 2014, he should have come in first. If he was grateful he should have joined 2014 as curator,” Arya Sinulingga, quoted on YouTube channel tvOneNews, said on Monday. May 31, 2021.. In addition, Arya Sinulingga explained that Abdee Slank never volunteered to become BUMN commissioner despite being known to be one of Joko Widodo’s supporters. “It’s not a question of being broken or not broken, in fact of not being placed and not we asked for it first, and it never negotiated first, it was to our knowledge. If you want to repay, you should first, “said Arya Sinulingga. Arya Sinulingga then explained the reasons why PT Telkom Indonesia could choose Abdee Slank as commissioner.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos