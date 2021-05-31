Campaign against security agencies unacceptable: Achrafi





LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said any harmful campaign against security agencies is unacceptable.

Addressing a joint press conference with leaders of different religious schools of thought here on Sunday, he said the war on terror has been won by Pak’s army, along with other institutions; otherwise, the situation would have been like that in Iraq and Syria.

He said criticism of security agencies without any evidence was completely unwarranted and unacceptable. He said the military sacrificed their lives against terrorists, who also wanted to target the media. If anyone uses derogatory language against institutions, the nation will suffer, he warned.

Regarding the attacks on a social media journalist in Islamabad, he said the attackers would be arrested for good. He said the powers attacking Pakistan might have a different agenda, but the people were not with them. If anyone tries to spread evil in Pakistan, we will not allow it, he added. On the question of Palestine, Ashrafi said religious and political parties appreciated the government’s successful move in favor of the Palestinians. The strength of our position is measured by the fact that Israel is shouting at Pakistan, he added.

He said the resolution presented by Pakistan to the forum of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations, was commendable. He made it clear that Pakistan stood with the Palestinians until the establishment of their independent Palestinian state. We are with the Palestinians today and we will support them tomorrow, he added.

Ashrafi said the people should adopt the policy of “Don’t give up on your faith and touch the faith of others”, adding that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus in the country would unite against the declaration of the enemy (Israel) against Pakistan.

He said there was an ideal situation on interfaith issues in the country, adding that he was playing his role in promoting tolerance and peace. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recommendations had been presented to the Council of Islamic Ideology for the development of a law to convert Pakistan into a state like Riyasat-e-Madinah.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said efforts for interfaith and inter-sect harmony in the country have been successful and coordination is underway with the Ulema and Mashaykh. He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all possible measures were taken to resolve the problems of Ulema and Mashaykh. A committee, headed by Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, had been established on the Waqf Property Law.

He said that an awareness campaign was being launched with the cooperation of representatives of different religions and religious schools on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and blasphemy laws. He said the peace committees would be reconstituted before Muharram, and active figures would become its members. The new Madaris Board of Directors would further improve the situation for seminary students across the country, Ashrafi hoped.

