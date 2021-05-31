Boris Johnson will bring down the government

The Labor Party is wasting its time trying to shock the public about Boris Johnson’s low standards, it must focus on setting its own agenda.

For those who despair of Boris Johnson being judged by far lower standards than others, they should stop worrying and rejoice at the examples of many like him who still fall to earth in the end. Look at all the French politicians who we have been assured have a clear path to the Elysee, until they don’t.

Take the example of former Irish taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who had similar issues with ex-wives and girlfriends and strange financial arrangements.

We all know Johnson is the type of man who doesn’t buy his pub crawl or always misses when the dinner bill comes in, and we all know he knew full well that the bill for the various expenses he engaged was going to be picked up by others. If there had been the farthest reality that Johnson expected to pay for the decoration of the Downing Street apartment, he would be doing it as cheaply as possible. The fact that the money is a small change for the people who cover the bill is not the issue. The point is, once again Johnson was able to avoid a bill he incurred … Much like his approach to fatherhood.

But the good news for Labor is that although Bertie Ahern unexpectedly won a third term in the May 2007 Irish election in less than a year, he was forced to resign with his reputation in tatters as a result. revelations about his finances to the court of Mahon. There is a reason some people who have held high positions, like Mr Cameron and Mr Ahern, are not offered privileged advisory positions at reputable companies, and I suspect Mr Johnson will not push back. no more such offers when he leaves office.

The job wastes its time trying to get people to be shocked at Johnson’s low personal standards and just because people don’t care, they don’t.

This is because they have already decided that Johnson is not a person of high moral character and that when the time comes Johnson will go too far, which will, then all past issues will matter. It has been filed away by the public but not forgotten, but people don’t like being cornered into their own role by putting Johnson in Downing St or being faced with their own complicity.

It is better to accept the fact that many people, several million voters, are accomplices and they knew it, what they want now is an alternative which avoids being a moment of reflection “I will said it ”for them. So if Mr Starmer waits to be thanked by people for exposing Johnson as a person of no character, he will be left on hold.

What Labor needs to do is assume it will win the 2023 general election and plan to explain to people what it will do in power. Clement Attlee didn’t waste the 1945 election arguing over the war, he argued the war was over, we won and now we have to mend the country and he offered what people wanted after the war, namely jobs and houses and the NHS and well. pensions.

The need for these is as great for 2023 as it was in 1945 and therefore work needs to get down to work on a Beveridge report for the 21st century. Why can someone get a 100% mortgage as standard on the continent but need a UK deposit?

Workers can change this rhetoric and ensure that the proper council management services maintain the housing, so that it does not turn into ghettos, and if you want to buy private property for you. Who is better off, an elderly mainlander who rents but has accessible savings to enjoy their old age and proper health and social care, or a British person who has a home that is worth a fortune but has no not able to meet their daily needs?

There is no reason why the UK cannot benefit from the innovation and modernity of a sustainable capitalist economic model and the advantages of social democratic social policies, but it must defend them and present its plan and be honest that some people will pay more. and that the expectations of those benefiting from greater equality will be high.

The UK made a choice to align itself with the economic fallout of the American Republican Party in the 1980s, which we know failed, and not everyone can marry a rich man who inherited his wealth of others like Mrs. Thatcher did, while claiming that his wealth was done by himself, and he may again make a different choice in the 2020s.

The challenge for Keir Starmer is to highlight Johnson’s moral failings but to do it quickly and move on.

He’s not going to change the dial through boring legal arguments at Westminster, but he can change the dial by defining what the UK will look like by the end of its first term from 2023, just like it has. Clement Attlee.

75 years later, the welfare state framework that Attlee created remains in place, albeit a little worse for wear and tear, but it’s still worth saving.

So let’s listen to more on Beveridge 2.0 from Labor Mr Starmer!

Desmond FitzGerald, Canary Wharf, London

