China-CEEC relations seen as beneficial for all





An exhibitor (right) displays a light aircraft made in the Czech Republic at the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo and the International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the east China, June 8, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing has dismissed concerns and allegations about its cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries, making it clear that China is neither trying to remove these nations from the European Union nor seek a “sphere of influence.” over there. The past week has witnessed a steady rhythm of visits and meetings between China and CEECs to expand bilateral teamwork and reaffirm commitment to promote China-EU relations. Over the weekend in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic. Wang told a press conference on Saturday that China-CEEC cooperation focuses on pragmatic economic and trade teamwork, “does not involve the field of defense and security, and never has had geopolitical and strategic intent, let alone (research) any sphere of influence. “ Such cooperation is “conducive to a balanced development of Europe as a whole” and in fact accelerates the process of European integration, said Wang. He stressed that China and the EU “are partners rather than rivals” and that their relationship offers “opportunities rather than challenges”. President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed mutual support for economic recovery with Montenegro and envisioned greater and more stable China-CEEC cooperation, during a telephone conversation with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic. As Montenegro seeks to join the EU, China respects this decision, and the ever-increasing pragmatic China-Montenegro cooperation within the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism “is conducive to Montenegro’s early accession to the EU “, said Chinese Ambassador to Montenegro Liu Jin. “China has no geopolitical ambitions in Montenegro and the Western Balkans, nor does it intend to compete with the EU for its influence,” Liu said during an academic webinar on Thursday. . China’s alleged “threat” to Europe is also unsupported by trade data. The 17 Central and Eastern European countries as a whole and the EU recorded double-digit trade growth with China year-on-year. Trade with central and eastern European countries grew by 50.2% in the first quarter of this year, according to the Commerce Ministry, while trade with the EU grew by 32.1% in the four first months of 2021, according to data from the General Customs Administration. Advancing a steady economic agenda between China and CEECs amid the COVID-19 pandemic will only make them and Europe as a whole more resilient in the face of headwinds, and Beijing believes that a Europe weaker would only lead to the loss of China, experts and officials said. Behind the attacks on China-CEEC cooperation lie beliefs that China could undermine the influence of some major EU countries in Central and Eastern European countries, or that China is entering the region economically or militarily. and sabotage Europe’s integration process, according to a recent report. research article published by the China Development Institute, based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos