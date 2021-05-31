Coronavirus on the decline in Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid





LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that through the implementation of SOPs and after mass vaccination, the chain of transmission can be significantly interrupted, adding that there has been a decrease considerable corona cases in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference at the Minister’s General Secretariat here on Sunday, she said the Punjab had reported 696 cases in the past 24 hours and 22 people had lost their lives. She said that so far, 339,073 positive cases have been reported in the province and 9,982 people have lost their lives in the province. The minister said that in the past 24 hours, 22,339 tests have been carried out and a total of 5,123,420 tests have been carried out. According to data from the last three days, the positivity ratio has not exceeded 8% in the province and in most districts it is below 5%.

She said: The positivity ratio in Lahore is 1.5 pc. There has been a dramatic decrease in corona cases in the Punjab. There was a sharp increase in the number of cases last month in Gujranwala, but currently only 20% of the resources reserved are used by Covid-19 patients.

Hopefully the number of cured patients is much higher than the new admissions. The reason for improving the situation is public awareness and the implementation of SOPs. There was a huge advantage in imposing lockdowns a week before Eid.

The Minister of Health said: Through the implementation of SOPs and after mass vaccination, the chain of transmission can be significantly interrupted. By increasing the number of people vaccinated in three to four months, there will be a significant drop in cases.

Pakistan has started the packaging and formulation of CanSino which is being prepared at the National Institute of Health. After three months, Pakistan will start producing its vaccine in sufficient quantities.

The Punjab vaccinates more than 150,000 people a day. In June, we will reach the daily average of 250,000 to 300,000 people and from July, more than 4,000,000 people will be vaccinated daily. The Punjab has vaccinated more than 3,500,000 people so far. Hopefully we will reach the target set by the CNOC very soon. Misconceptions and rumors are spreading about the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine registration process is underway at DRAP and so far we have received 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. All medical students in private and government institutions will be vaccinated very soon. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Sehat Sahulat program in Layyah.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar want to provide top quality health care facilities to the people of Punjab. Every family in the Punjab will receive health insurance. By December 31, 2021, all 29.3 million families will have health insurance coverage. For the first time in history, such a decisive step has been taken. The government spends around 100 billion rupees on the Sehat Sahulat card. Our government has improved the health and education budget.

Responding to questions from reporters, the minister said the government had taken notice of the news in the media. She said the SH&ME department will investigate the matter at the Punjab Heart Institute. Due to delays and delivery issues related to COVEX, the Chinese vaccine was preferred. As per WHO and NCOC guidelines, people under 40 do not receive Astra Zenica. The spread of rumors about the corona vaccine is an extremely irresponsible act.

She said that by the end of this year, around 30-40% of the people of Punjab will be vaccinated. In each DHQ and THQ hospital and in the health office of the CEOs, a sufficient stock of vaccines is available. Rabies vaccine is available in all teaching hospitals. To another question, she said that a strategy is being explored for people without CNICs and that the NCOC is working on it, she said.

