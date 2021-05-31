Hamas leader urges Muslims to establish ‘strategic partnership’ – Journal





PESHAWAR: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan will take pragmatic steps to support the Palestinian cause and fully support their struggle.

In a speech recorded at Labbaik Al-Quds Million March on Sunday in Peshawar, he said Muslim countries should form a strategic partnership in defense of the holy lands. Jamaat-i-Islami organized the rally to express solidarity with the people of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories who have recently resisted Israeli aggression.

JI leader Sirajul Haq, provincial chief senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other senior party leaders also spoke. Large numbers of JI supporters attended the rally, which was held on the main road in Grand Trunk. The place was decorated with the national flags of the Palestinian Authority.

A banner read: Israel is an apartheid state. The indicted participants of the rally chanted death slogans to Israel and we are ready to sacrifice our lives to free the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In his recorded speech, Ismail Haniyeh, who had also served as Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated the position of the Pakistani people and the government, especially Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for their unwavering support for the Palestinian people. .

He acknowledged that the Pakistani government and its people have always supported the cause of Palestine by organizing rallies. I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will take practical steps to support the cause of Palestine, he said and urged Muslim countries to establish a strategic partnership for the liberation of Al-Quds.

You (people of Pakistan) are also involved in the victory against the recent Israeli aggression, said Ismail Haniyeh.

On this occasion, JI chief Sirajul Haq called on the heads of Muslim states to draw up a plausible plan for the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and other occupied Palestinian territories. He said that the existing circumstances proved that the question of Palestine and Kashmir could not be resolved by resolutions.

He said the time had come to move forward to free Palestine and Kashmir from the clutches of Israel and India. He said a small group of Afghan Taliban defeated allied US forces in Afghanistan, while Muslim countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia with 7.4 million armies were unable to deter Israeli aggression.

He assured the Afghan people that Pakistan would never cede an inch of its territory to the Americans to establish bases. He demanded that the government submit to parliament all agreements signed with the United States since the era of President Musharraf.

Addressing the rally, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said protests and rallies around the world have forced the Jewish state to stop the barbaric action against innocent Palestinians. He said Muslims around the world will continue to fight for the liberation of Al-Quds and other occupied territories.

He appreciated the role of some Muslim countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Qatar for their diplomatic, financial and moral support to the people of Gaza. He said that JI had collected 100 million rupees in donations and sent relief to the people of Gaza through its Turkish partners.

Posted in Dawn on May 31, 2021

