To achieve carbon neutrality, the world needs an alliance

The carbon neutral movement will be another revolution in the history of human development. It will fundamentally change the nature of work and the way of life in the world. Carbon neutrality will also help to achieve breakthroughs in energy technology and replace traditional energy with clean energy.

The year 2021 will go down in history as an extraordinary year, a year in which humanity has faced unprecedented challenges, an extreme economic downturn and reduced production capacity. Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have brought us to a new turning point.

Instead of going back to the old norm of inequality and fragility, we need to move on a safer and more sustainable path. This is not only a complicated political test, but also an urgent moral test. The actions we take today will determine the direction of development for decades to come, and post-pandemic recovery and climate action must go hand in hand.

Speaking at the 75th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, via a video link, President Xi Jinping said China will reach its peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, garnering praise around the world.

Carbon neutrality is an unprecedented challenge for China, but as its economic transformation over the course of more than four decades, the country will achieve this goal. For this, however, as estimated by the Boston Consulting Group, China needs around 90-100 trillion yuan ($ 14.05-15.61 trillion) of investment, which will account for about 2% of its Cumulative national GDP from 2020 to 2050.

But as Grid Thompson, vice president of Asia-Pacific Energy, said: “There is no need to question the high-performance day-to-day business of a powerful country that achieves economic goals, moreover, it is aiming for climate change (China is the only one that can meet this historic challenge). ”Therefore, China, as a climate leader, should develop a plan for a carbon neutral alliance.

First, the proposed alliance should be established through a multilateral cooperation mechanism, and it should set a clear goal of carbon neutrality and move from a regional alliance to a global alliance. According to a Bloomberg study, as the largest consumers and producers of traditional energy (oil, natural gas and coal), China and the Middle East face the most serious environmental challenges.

China is one of the biggest users of coal, and the Middle East accounts for a large part of the world’s energy supply. The Gulf region’s per capita carbon footprint is the highest in the world and the temperature in the region is rising faster than the global average.

But since China is also one of the first economies to make a clear and specific commitment to carbon neutrality, it is expected to reach consensus with countries in the Middle East and North Africa to form a neutral alliance. in carbon in order to step up the fight against climate change.

Second, cooperation between China and countries in the Middle East and North Africa will be mutually beneficial. This can be best reflected in the shift from traditional energy to clean energy in Middle Eastern and North African countries seeking energy transition with the help of China.

China has made remarkable progress in green energy and low-carbon development. For example, in the production of photovoltaic electricity, China accounts for 45% of world production.

And as for wind power, China represents 35% of the potential world supply. Therefore, China’s clean energy technology is best suited to meet the needs of the Middle East market, and cooperation in this area will help reduce carbon emissions in the region.

The proposed carbon neutral regional alliance will also convey to the world the importance of multilateral cooperation. A total of 195 countries have signed up to the Paris Agreement. But without multilateral cooperation, the goals of reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality can never be achieved. Achieving carbon neutrality is a goal that requires the efforts of humanity as a whole.

UN data shows that the richest 20 countries account for 78 percent of global carbon emissions. This means that developed countries must implement more targeted socio-economic and climate reforms to reduce their emissions. The green and low-carbon transformation is part of a socio-economic transformation in line with the trend of global development.

As such, the carbon neutral movement will be of considerable importance, as will the abolitionist movement.

Zhang Ziqin is an Exchange Researcher from Royal Holloway, University of London, China Academy of Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing University of International Studies.









