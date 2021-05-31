Pastor Greg Locke continues to insist Trump won election, Biden ‘still a fraud’





Controversial right-wing pastor Greg Locke continued to claim on Sunday that President Joe Biden “was still a fraud” and that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Locke, head of the Baptist Global Vision Bible Church in Juliet, Tennessee, reiterated his continued claim that Biden stole the election from Trump last November during a church service this morning.

“I’m here to tell you, I have a president, his name is Donald J. Trump, and he single-handedly won the United States of America election and Joe Biden is still a fraud and you can tell him I said yes, “Locke told his congregation, according to a video shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch.” We’re not going to fall into the hands of Joe Biden and his fraudulent nonsense. “

Locke also claimed that God would soon expose alleged electoral fraud and Democratic “pedophiles”, an apparent reference to QAnon’s conspiracy theory.

“I tell you that the exhibition is in progress and it is not because there is a drop in Q, it is because there is a God who is seated on the throne and he is going to expose all these pedophiles, ”he said. “All these bunch of groping bastards of children and sex trafficking, he’s going to expose all this planned parenthood nastiness. He’s going to expose this voter fraud. There’s a reason I want you to watch Maricopa County. at the moment.”

Locke predicted Trump would win the election last year. After Biden’s victory, he falsely accused Democrats of engaging in widespread election fraud. He is just one of many conservatives who rejected Biden’s victory after Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that the election was stolen from him.

Newsweek has already covered many self-proclaimed prophets and evangelical leaders who wrongly predicted that Trump would win.

In an April statement to Newsweek, Locke asserted that Trump “never conceded the election. He said he would give a smooth transition of power. Trump still insists he won.” .

Trump publicly conceded and said he would not serve a second term for the first time on January 7, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn election results . The violent riot left five people dead, including a police officer from the Capitol.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Trump said at the time. “My focus now is on ensuring a smooth, orderly and transparent power transition.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

Controversial pastor Greg Locke continued to insist on Sunday that Trump won the election. Brett Carlsen / Getty Images







