Scottish independence: don’t be surprised if Boris Johnson tries to bribe or punish Scotland Helen Martin





Boris Johnson insists he will not allow a second Scottish independence referendum (Photo: Glyn Kirk – Pool / Getty Images) Those who win more constituencies, gain fewer list seats, so it makes sense and advantage for the SNP, given their vast constituency triumph, to get a formal cooperation deal with the Scottish Greens so that there have a clear majority, especially with everything. they must do so within the next five years. Nicola Sturgeon also had talks with Labor leader Anas Sarwar to try to encourage all parties to work together on some common goals and policies. She invites everyone to have meetings with her. It seems the four Liberal Democrats aren't enthusiastic, but the least enthusiastic of all are the Conservatives (who are mostly list MPs) whose primary focus throughout the election, and their primary focus now. , is to fight against independence and block Indyref. Scottish election 2021: Boris Johnson will realize the refusal of the independence referendum … What they don't state so loudly to the public is that their anti-independence stance means accepting Brexit, never attempting to join the EU, keeping Trident, rejecting immigrants and asylum seekers, keeping the tax havens, preventing Scotland from making its own decisions, remaining under Westminster and accepting its severely reduced benefits for the poor. Even though most SNP voters wanted the referendum sooner rather than later, Nicola Sturgeon still prioritizes Covid, aiming for a referendum in 2023. Having a majority with the SNP and the Greens makes the Conservatives a clear minority. We shouldn't be surprised if Boris Johnson reacts by trying to bribe, punish or thwart Scotland.

