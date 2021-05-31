Imran links normalization with India to settlement of Kashmir problem – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the GDP growth rate of 4% indicates the country’s economy is stabilizing and made it clear that restoring trade relations with India would be a betrayal with the people of Kashmir held by India.

To reestablish ties at this time would be to ignore their entire struggle and the more than 100,000 martyred Kashmiris. It cannot happen that our trade improves at [the cost of] their blood, the prime minister said in a live Aapka Wazir-i-Azam Aap kay Saath telethon on Sunday.

He expressed these views while answering questions from people.

However, Khan said, Pakistan was only ready to sit on the table with India if the Delhi government rolled back its August 5, 2019 action to restore Kashmir’s status.

Almost two years ago, India repealed Article 370 of its constitution, revoking the special autonomy of the occupied Kashmirs. Pakistan subsequently suspended bilateral trade with India as relations strained after the controversial decision by the Modi government.

Hope Pakistans Above 4% Expected Growth Rate Create Jobs, Check Price Rise

Mr Khan said: It would be a betrayal with the people of India-occupied Kashmir if Pakistan normalized its relations with India without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister said the question of Palestine was similar to the Kashmir conflict because there were only two end results to the question: a type of ethnic cleansing similar to that observed in Spain of Muslims and Jews, which , according to him, could not happen due to the global attention. and heightened awareness of the problem, or a two-state solution.

I think the kind of awareness and movement that has started in the international media and around the world will lead the Palestinians towards a two-state solution, he noted.

Economic indicators

Giving credit to his government for stabilizing the crippling economy during his two-and-a-half-year reign, the prime minister said that the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) collection of Rs 4 trillion in revenue was historic, as the country had done. never touched this mark in the past.

Pakistan is on the right track with all economic indicators showing positive signs, he said, adding that the country would see further progress through digitization and automation.

Mr. Khan also stressed the need for efficient use of natural resources for the development of the agricultural sector. He claimed that farmers received full and timely payment for their products. The country has recorded record agricultural yields this year, with wheat production increasing by 8.1%, rice by 13.6% and sugarcane by 22%, he added.

This is just the beginning. We will bring technology with improved seeds to give new impetus to this sector, he resolved.

Speaking on economic issues, the prime minister said that the main opposition parties know about these issues, but want relief similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance for those cases where they try to create obstacles and blackmail the government.

Khan said the country’s projected growth rate of over 4% would boost economic activities, provide employment opportunities and reduce price hikes. The rate of economic growth has confused our political opponents who want the government to fail to address these economic challenges, he added.

The prime minister said there were two problems, rising prices and unemployment, but when the wheel of the economy shifts and the growth rate increases, people will find jobs, reducing their poverty.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, instructed his party’s economic advisory council to develop strategies to denounce the dismal and disastrous economic performance of governments.

In a statement released on Sunday, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz chairman Shehbaz Sharif called the government’s claim to improve the economy with 4% GDP growth flawed and asked the party’s advisory board to review strategies to prevent the adoption of an anti-popular budget by the decision. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Device scam

Asked about the recent Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, the prime minister said that an authority / council has been formed to investigate the legality of housing companies and the conditions for regularizing illegal housing projects, while those that do not would not fill them would be closed.

Qualifying the RRR was a good project, Mr Khan said it was absolutely necessary to turn Rawalpindi into a new business district.

Of the scam, he said: A powerful team is working on its investigation in the anti-corruption department and its result would be released in two weeks, and then action would be taken on its base.

The Prime Minister has also received numerous questions regarding the problems faced by citizens at the hands of housing companies or their properties being taken over by land grabbers.

Water problem in Sindh

In response to another question, Mr Khan regretted that the water reservoirs had to be built 50 years ago and said the government would build 10 dams to overcome the looming threat of water scarcity and global warming. climate.

In addition to the dams, a telemetry system would be made fully functional to ensure a fair distribution of water between the provinces, he explained.

The distribution of water in the provinces was also a matter of serious concern, he said, admitting that the water was not reaching the weak (fishtail) people due to the theft. The government was considering a system to ensure the water supply to the end, he said.

He then said that it was the responsibility of Sindh governments to guarantee the water supply to the end and to protect the interests of weak producers.

Responding to another question, Mr Khan said: A democratic leader goes through the process of struggle. Opposition parties have not been able to succeed because of their motivations instead of public-centric goals, he said. They wanted to blackmail the government on the basis of corruption cases, Mr Khan reiterated, reminding viewers that they had ruled the country for 30 years.

Health insurance

Regarding the issuance of health cards, the prime minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided a free treatment center of one million rupees to every family in the province, while all residents of Punjab would also have access to this establishment by the end of the year.

Health cards, he said, were a complete health system. The private sector would be encouraged to come forward in setting up health facilities.

In the next budget, they would be able to import equipment duty free. They would be offered government-owned land at affordable prices to establish health facilities, he added.

In response to a question, the prime minister said it was difficult to reform a corrupt institution rather than creating a new one. Citing the example of the Punjab’s police reforms, the prime minister said the former Punjab IG, the late Abbas, provided a report in 1993 indicating that around 25,000 police inductions were made after accepting bribes. Some of them who were recruited were hardened criminals, he quoted the report before reiterating that two families in Pakistan were running the country and looting it.

He said it was always corrupt leadership ravaging a nation’s morality and destroying a country. Wars do not destroy countries, but it is the lack of morality that harms a nation, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 31, 2021

