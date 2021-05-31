Pakistani Prime Minister on normalization of relations with India





New Delhi: While speculation was rife that relations between India and neighboring Pakistan will improve, with the two countries battling the brutal wave of Covid and lending a helping hand, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that bilateral relations with India cannot return to normal under the current circumstances.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that “it would be a major betrayal for the people of Kashmir if Pakistan decides to normalize its relations with India under the current circumstances”.

Imran Khan made the statement while responding to a question in a live chat called “Prime Minister on Call With You” as quoted by the Pakistani daily Dawn.

“I have tried since the first day after we came to power that we have [friendly] relations with India and the Kashmir issue are resolved through dialogue but [considering] The current situation, if we normalize relations with India at this time, we will make a major betrayal with the people of Kashmir, ”said Imran Khan.

Khan said if India resumed the steps it took on August 5, “then we could definitely have talks.”

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and then suspended bilateral trade after Prime Minister Modi’s government revoked Jammu and Kashmir Articles 370 and 35 (A) to promote state development.

Pakistan had called for the restoration of the special status of Kashmir, but India has been firm in its position by reiterating that no other country should interfere in India’s internal affairs.

Imran Khan even admitted that re-establishing trade ties with India would greatly benefit the Pakistani economy.

India has repeatedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with it in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was Pakistan’s responsibility to create an environment free from terror and hostility

Since 1947, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has remained the main outstanding issue between Pakistan and India, awaiting resolution.

However, in recent times there has been some improvement when the two countries agreed in February to restore peace to the Line of Control. Rival officials are said to have interacted through rear channel diplomacy to ease tensions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos