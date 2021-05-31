Boris Johnson marries fiancee Carrie Symonds at private weddingExBulletin





Rebecca Fulton / Getty Images

Rebecca Fulton / Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a ceremony at Westminster Chapel on Saturday which was kept under wraps in advance. Before the surprise wedding, the couple sent out wedding invitations in July 2022. “The Prime Minister and Mrs Symonds tied the knot yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.” British media report that the cathedral was locked at 1:30 p.m. and visitors were evicted. Shortly after, a limo arrived with Symonds. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, announced their engagement in February 2020. They announced the birth of their first child in April 2020. The marriage marks Johnson’s third marriage and Symonds’s first. Johnson was previously married to socialite Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993, before marrying lawyer Marina Wheeler in 1993, according to the Sun. Johnson and Wheeler announced their separation in 2018. Johnson has four children with Wheeler and one with art consultant Helen Macintyre, with whom he had an affair. Symonds was previously communications director for Johnson’s Conservative Party. Johnson is the second Prime Minister to marry during his tenure, the first being Robert Jenkinson’s marriage to Mary Chester in 1822. News of Johnson’s nuptials arrives as former assistant Dominic Cummings deemed him “unfit” being prime minister amid claims Johnson had mismanaged the pandemic.

