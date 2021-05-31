China’s staggering rise in military prowess is tied to an often overlooked domestic reason

China’s rapid acquisition of high-tech weapons as part of the PLA’s modernization campaign is not just aimed at asserting its military supremacy in Asia and beyond. It is also linked to a pressing national need to inject young blood into the armed forces.

It is no longer a secret that President Xi Jinping has been pushing for the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on a large scale for several years now. Xi also wants to see PLA transform into a major maritime power that can give the gunshots in the Asia-Pacific region, continue to dominate Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China’s growing ambitions have raised concerns among world powers, with the United States examining the military expansion of communist countries very closely. In April 2018, Xi participated in China’s largest naval exercise involving 48 warships and 10,000 military personnel in the South China Sea.

The task of building a powerful navy has never been more urgent than it is today, Xi said that day. And the communist country today has the largest navy in the world.

China’s defense budget for 2021, announced at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on March 5, is $ 209.16 billion. Globally, China is the second biggest military spender, after the United States.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Beijing’s military spending has increased sevenfold, from $ 31 billion in 1998 to $ 239 billion in 2018. Even this year, the budget has seen an increase of 6 billion dollars. , 8% compared to the previous year.

Modernization of Chinese PLA

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had undertaken the modernization of the PLA, a former Communist guerrilla force, in two phases.

According to Lindsay Maizland, write forCouncil on Foreign Relations, an American think tank, the first phase began in the 1990s, when the United States demonstrated military strength in two world events, the Gulf War and the Taiwan Crisis. It appeared in Beijing that it lacked the technology to wage modern warfare.

Another turning point came in 2012 when Xi Jinping took power and laid out his vision of restoring China’s great power status, as Maizland calls it. As chairman of the Central Military Commission, he wants to transform the PLA into a truly world-class army by 2049.

The U.S. Department of Defense 2020china reportsaid China is already ahead of the United States in areas such as shipbuilding, land-based conventional ballistic and cruise missiles, and integrated air defense systems.

Focusing on shipbuilding in China, according to the report, China has the world’s largest navy, with an overall combat strength of around 350 ships and submarines, including more than 130 large surface fighters. By comparison, the US Navy’s combat force numbered around 293 ships as of early 2020.

In terms of missiles, the PLA has more than 1,250 land-launched ballistic missiles (GLBMs) ​​and land-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs) with a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

The United States currently operates a type of conventional GLBM with a range of 70 to 300 kilometers and no GLCMs, according to the DoD report.

Apart from that, China has one of the world’s greatest strengths of advanced long-range surface-to-air systems, including Russian-made S-400s, S-300s, and domestic production systems.

No wonder the PLA Army and Air Force recently set up a combined air defense system somewhere near the Indian border, as reported by the EurAsian Times.

The two Asian neighbors – India and China – are embroiled in a long border standoff in the Ladakh region. The two soldiers had a bloody confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June last year, resulting in the deaths of a total of 24 soldiers, according to official figures released by both sides.

Advanced weapons

China quickly acquired advanced weapons and high-tech equipment. The PLA, for example, received the Type 15 light tank in 2018 for easy deployment in the high altitude Tibetan region bordering India.

Among all services, the PLA Navy has experienced unprecedented expansion. Up to 16 warships were commissioned in 2016 alone, compared to five by the US Navy, Maizland wrote.

Likewise, PLA Air Force and Rocket Force have acquired a lot of very advanced military equipment. It is said that half of Chinese fighter jets are truly modern. It has airborne warning and control systems, bombers and drones, as well as the famous J-20 stealth fighter jets.

And it is the PLA Rocket Force that has the ultimate weapons, the nuclear weapons. China is developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that will dramatically improve its nuclear-capable missile forces, according to the DoD report.

According to a2019 Research Paper, the PLA Rocket Force has around 290 warheads that can be delivered by ballistic missiles and bombers.

Infusion of young blood in PLA

Some analysts argue that the PLA’s modernization program is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) propaganda to get young people to join the military.

Already, a significant part of the PLA ranks have been occupied by young people born after 1995. The CCP tries to motivate more and more educated young people to take up the army as a career option and therefore the emphasis is set on acquiring high-tech weapons that could strike a chord with the generation of gadgets and gadgets.

In a 2019 military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic, China showcased the country’s most advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles capable of hitting the United States, advanced fighter jets, and stealth drones. .

Among them was the Dongfeng-17 (DF-17) ballistic missile system, which carries a hypersonic glide vehicle that is nearly impossible to intercept.

The J-20 Mighty Dragon is a fifth-generation stealth fighter, believed to be China’s answer to the fifth-generation American stealth duo F-35 and F-22 Raptor. It can carry a variety of weapons at both short and long range.

Then it has the Sharp Sword (GJ-11) stealth combat drone, capable of delivering weapons by a pilot located at a distance and doing surveillance at sea.speculationthat the UCAV might be able to carry two 2000-pound munitions in internal bays and conduct long-range surveillance and combat missions.

Apart from these, China has used its rapidly growing cyber warfare capabilities to grab the attention of young military enthusiasts. Over the years, Beijing has won the ire of many countries, including the United States, which views China as a center of global espionage.

Chinese tech and telecommunications giants like Huawei have come under scrutiny by the West on suspected espionage charges.

The fact that the Chinese PLA has a dedicated cyber warrior wing has been in the public domain for over a decade now.

In 2019, a Indian expert warned, saying that a private army of young civilian hackers that the state can bank on during crises is being developed for this purpose in addition to employing regular PLA staff.