New Updates from HT: Delhi Unlocking Process Begins Today & All Latest News | Latest India News

Covid-19 Lockdown: Delhi Unlocking Process Starts From Today

Delhi will begin the process of partially easing its lockdown measures from Monday, starting with allowing the construction sector and factories to resume operations as cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to see a steady decline in the nation’s capital.

Amid rising oil prices, center will hand out free oilseeds

Indian policymakers, alarmed by the rising prices of edible oils due to the high import costs of oilseeds, decided to reuse a Green Revolution-era strategy of handing out free seed packets, said officials familiar with this decision.

Junes Covid vaccine quota will be 120 million after 79 million in May

Nearly 120 million doses of the vaccine will be available for the national Covid vaccination program in June, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday as the two companies supplying the vaccines plan to increase their production capacity to 110-120 million doses. the existing 75-80 million.

Experts fear biodiversity loss in Andaman, Nicobar Islands

A large number of infrastructure projects have been proposed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to provide a major boost to tourism and business there, according to information released by the central government.

When Rahul Vaidyas Indian Idol’s performance left Sonu Nigam in dismay: bad se badtar hoye jaa rahe hai

Singer Rahul Vaidya became a household name when he appeared on the first season of the musical reality show Indian Idol. Although he was unable to win the trophy, he finished as the second runner-up.

Khushi Kapoor Adds Sexy Touch To Athletics In Bodysuit And Sweatpants, Fans Love It

Leave it to Khushi Kapoor to add a sexy touch to athleticism. Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister has become the face of Genz-Z-endorsed fashion trends in the country and it is undeniable.

Dravid was able to do it with the focus he had: former all-rounder highlights ‘worrying factor’ for India in WTC final

The final of the World Test Championship is currently the talk of the two. Two tied teams compete for the final of this ICC event with the inaugural WTC title at stake.

Watch: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s J&K condition to meet with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly commented on the resumption of talks with India. Khan laid down a condition for the resumption of bilateral dialogue. His warning concerns the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

