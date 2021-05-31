Capitol Hill rioter QAnon Shaman claims he was brainwashed by online cult, as lawyer plans ‘stupid’ defense





Lies about the election helped bring insurgents to Capitol Hill in January, and now some who face criminal charges for their actions during the riot are hoping their gullibility will save them, or at least generate sympathy.

Key points: Lawyers for Capitol Hill rioters blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by then President Donald Trump for misleading clients Lawyer representing Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, described the process as brainwashing. Another admitted, however, that misinformation was not a defense.

Lawyers for at least three defendants charged in connection with the violent siege said they would blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories, largely pushed by then-President Donald Trump, for misleading their clients In error.

Lawyers say those who spread this disinformation bore as much responsibility for the violence as those who participated in the actual violation of the Capitol.

“I think they did a great job convincing people,” said defendant Anthony Antonio, of Mr. Trump.

“I sound like an idiot saying it now, but my faith was in him.”

Mr Antonio said he was not interested in politics until the boredom of the pandemic drove him to conservative cable news and right-wing social media.

After Joe Biden’s victory in last year’s presidential election, Mr. Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the race was stolen, even though the allegations were repeatedly refuted by officials from both parties, outside experts and courts from several states, and Mr. Trump’s own lawyer. general.

In many cases, baseless claims about dumping grounds, voter fraud and corruption of election officials have been amplified on social media, bolstering Mr. Trump’s campaign to undermine confidence in the election that began long before November. .

Supporters of Donald Trump climb the western wall of USCapitol in January. (

AP: Jose Luis Magana

)

The defendants represent only a fraction of the more than 400 people indicted in the unsuccessful attempt to disrupt Mr. Biden’s certification of victory.

But their arguments underscore the important role the lies played in inspiring the riot, especially as many high-profile Republicans try to downplay the January 6 violence, and millions more still mistakenly believe that the election was stolen.

Defense of disinformation

At least one of those defendants plans to make disinformation a key part of his defense.

Albert Watkins, StLouis’ attorney representing Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, has compared the process to brainwashing or falling into the clutches of a cult.

The repeated exposure to lies and inflammatory rhetoric, Mr Watkins said, ultimately overwhelmed his client’s ability to discern reality.

Loading

“It’s not an argument that I saw winning,” said Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt Law Schools.

Mr Slobogin said that unless belief in a conspiracy theory is used as evidence of a larger, diagnosable mental illness, paranoia, it is unlikely to overcome the presumption of competence of the law.

“I don’t blame the defense lawyers for raising this issue,” he said.

“But just because you have a false belief that the election was stolen doesn’t mean you can storm the Capitol.”

Joseph Hurley, Anthony Antonio’s lawyer, said he would not use his client’s belief in false allegations of electoral fraud to try to exonerate him.

Instead, Mr. Hurley will use them to argue that Mr. Antonio was an impressionable person who was exploited by Mr. Trump and his allies.

“You can catch this disease,” said Mr. Hurley.

Misinformation, he said, “is not a defense. It is not. But it will come up to say: This is why he was here. The reason he was there is because that he was an idiot and believed what he heard on Fox News. “

AP

