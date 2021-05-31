Internal review delays Contact Biden-Imran





ISLAMABAD:

When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016, he didn’t even wait to take the official oath to phone Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It’s a phone call that has garnered international media attention ever since Trump, according to Pakistan’s official reading, called Nawaz “a great guy.”

This was no surprise, however, as Pakistani leaders were on the priority list of newly elected US presidents in the post 9/11 scenario, given the country’s critical role in Afghan affairs.

However, President Joe Biden has not gone through this ritual and has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan despite being in the White House since January 20.

There is no official explanation from either side of why Biden is preventing Biden from speaking to Imran, although those responsible for his administration have been in contact with both civil and military authorities in Pakistan.

The Express Tribune has learned from reliable sources that Biden has ordered an “internal review” on Pakistan and is therefore awaiting the outcome of that review before picking up the phone and speaking to Prime Minister Imran.

The reason Biden ordered a review is because he believes he has a “biased” approach given that he worked with Islamabad as vice chairman and head of the foreign relations committee.

Biden was the original co-author of the Kerry-Lugar Act that tripled non-military aid to Pakistan during President Obama’s first term. He visited Islamabad frequently for this purpose.

Sources said President Biden is seeking further input from the relevant US Department to understand where Pakistani and US relations are at the moment and what the way forward is.

“Once President Biden has the institutional contribution, he will contact Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said a source close to the development.

Pakistan has sought a paradigm shift in its relations with the United States. Unlike in the past, Islamabad wants relations to be based on economy and trade rather than just security and Afghanistan.

At a recent meeting in Geneva, the new national security adviser, Dr Moeed Yusuf, presented a “plan” to his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

The project considers Pakistan’s priorities for future cooperation with the United States. Washington, on the other hand, wants Islamabad to play its part in the Afghan finals first.

It is believed that bilateral US-Pakistan cooperation will depend on developments in Afghanistan in the coming months. The United States is said to want Pakistan to act on the Afghanistan front first before offering any cooperation in other areas.

