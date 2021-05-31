Turkey’s economy has likely outperformed most of its peers, but at a price





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast. Turkey’s economy has continued to grow at a steady pace so far this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its citizens are getting richer. The $ 717 billion economy has likely outperformed all of the Group of 20 countries except China in the first quarter, after nearly stagnating a year ago when the pandemic struck. It was supported by robust consumption on the back of the government-led credit surge last year, an expansion that came at the expense of price and currency stability. Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product up 6.3% from a year earlier and 1.3% from the fourth quarter, according to the medians of the Bloomberg survey forecasts. Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Thursday that “data points to 6% growth in the first quarter”. Robust growth Turkey’s economy likely outperformed all of its peers except China in Q1 Source: Bloomberg, official data

There is an ‘exchange rate illusion’ in Turkey’s economic growth data, according to Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim, who is ranked by Bloomberg as the most accurate forecaster on the data of Turkish GDP. Noting that GDP per capita in US dollars has fallen nearly 40% since 2013 to around $ 7,700 last year, Erkan said Turkey’s recent economic model is not sustainable as growth is mainly driven by consumption supported by public spending and loan campaigns. “This is done at the expense of the lire and price stability,” he said. The government has pushed banks to step up lending to help businesses and consumers overcome last year’s Covid-19 emergency. The credit boom was associated with an initial easing cycle that helped stimulate the economy. This growth spurt weakened the currency by 20% last year and kept headline inflation in double digits. The size of the economy fell to $ 717 billion last year from $ 760.8 billion a year earlier. The currency lost another 10% against the dollar in the first quarter, especially after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked hawkish former central bank governor Naci Agbal in March. The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, triggered a rapid reversal in investor enthusiasm, plunging Turkish markets into a sharp dive. The data reveals the challenge facing new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu as he seeks to restore price stability without cooling the economy ahead of the 2023 general election. Kavcioglu pledged the continuity of his policy after his appointment and kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 19% for a second meeting this month, saying the pace of price hikes peaked in April. Consumer inflation accelerated for a seventh month to 17.14% in April. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos