



The Chinese government led by Xi Jinping should cooperate with the world to trace the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent future pandemics, US health experts have said. Not having complete know-how about the origins of the pandemic puts the world at risk from future pandemics, according to Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development co-director Peter Hotez. “There will be Covid-26 and Covid-32 unless we fully understand the origins of Covid-19,” Hotez told NBC “Meet the press”. Leads supporting the claim that SARS-CoV-2 likely escaped a Wuhan lab in China have increased, said former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “China has not provided much evidence to disprove this theory, while looking for signs that the virus has emerged from wildlife has not yielded any results,” Gottlieb added. Also read: What is the origin of SARS-COV-2, the virus that has so far killed 3.5 million people? Hotez further added that scientists should be allowed to conduct a long-term investigation in China and collect blood samples from humans and animals. He also said the United States should pressure China to allow an investigation. Hotez said, “We need a team of scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and bat environmentalists in Hubei Province for a period of six months, a year.” After US President Joe Biden called on US intelligence agencies to step up efforts to trace the origins of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the investigation into the origins of the pandemic was “ poisoned by politics ”. Mike Ryan, WHO’s senior emergency specialist, said: “We would like everyone to separate, if they can, politics from this issue of science. This whole process is poisoned by politics.” Also read: U.S. intel agencies investigate reports of early COVID-19 infections in Chinese lab in Wuhan While the United States believes the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, the WHO said the origin of the virus had not been discovered but a laboratory leak was unlikely. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had dismissed the Biden administration’s investigative attempts as engaging in “ stigma, political manipulation and blame shifting. ” Debate over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has been sparked again as a Wall Street Journal report dated May 23 said three researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan (WIV) sought care hospitals for symptoms compatible with the coronavirus as well as seasonal illness in November 2019 before the disclosure of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also read: 3 Wuhan lab researchers requested hospital care months before COVID-19 outbreak was revealed The claim made in the WSJ report is consistent with a US State Department fact sheet released near the Trump administration’s fagend. This report states: “The US government has reason to believe that several WIV researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses. ” However, this report did not specify the number of researchers. Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with contributions from the agency Also read: US intelligence community recognizes two theories about the origin of coronaviruses







