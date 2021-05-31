Trump CFO ‘perjured’ himself, ‘felt’ empowered ‘with White House boss: ex-daughter-in-law





Longtime CFO Donald Trumps perjured himself on depositions and felt able to sidestep the law when his boss was in the White House, his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg said on Sunday.

And hell is turning on Trump to save his two sons, she told MSNBC. When it comes to being 75, you have to look at what’s best for your own family, Weisselberg added. The organization has major problems.

The Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and his sons changed dramatically when they came to power with the presidency, she said.

It really went to their heads. They were extremely empowered and had no responsibility, she said. Weisselberg is lying. He perjured himself with the inaugural presidential committee, with most of the depositions.

Now that there is a personal criminal investigation on him and they are going really hard on his children Barry and Jack. … He’s going to turn around, said Jennifer Weisselberg, married to Barry for 14 years until 2018.

Barry ran Central Parks Wollman Rink for Trump and Jack works for a commercial real estate lender that has made several loans to the Trump Organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been leading a criminal investigation into Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes for months and has also launched a criminal investigation into the Trump organization.

A parallel investigation into possible loan, banking and insurance fraud by the Trump organization and its leaders is also being led by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

In addition, investigators from both offices asked about untaxed benefits received by Allen Weisselberg and his son Barry, The Washington Post reported last month. The aim is to convince the Weisselbergs to cooperate with the information on Trump, sources said. None of the Weisselbergs have been charged with wrongdoing.

Jennifer Weisselberg, who spoke to investigators and handed them boxes of financial documents and digital information, said she was stunned last week when Vance appointed a special grand jury to examine the evidence against the organization Trump and company executives, including Trump.

I lost my breath, she said. I had no idea this was going to happen soon. I expected this to happen at some point, but I was shocked.

Check out Weisselberg’s full interview in the video clip at the top.

