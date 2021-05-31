‘Another typical masterstroke’: Prashant Kishor mocks Modi government’s plans for children orphaned due to COVID





New Delhi: Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor lambasted the Center after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced social protection programs for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. He called the project a “typical masterstroke” by the Modi government to “redefine empathy and caring” for children affected by the pandemic. Kishor also delved into the Centre’s move, saying that instead of the children getting help now, they should feel optimistic about the ‘promise’ of an allowance at age 18. Read also – PM-CARES for children: the PM announces the Rs 10 Lakh fund, free education, a monthly allowance for children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 “Another typical MasterStroke through Modi sarkar this time redefining empathy and caring for children ravaged by Covid and its catastrophic mismanagement – Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, children should be optimistic about a promise of an allowance at age 18. Be grateful to PM Cares for the promise of free education; a right guaranteed by the Constitution / RTE [right to education]The poll strategist tweeted. Also read – ‘I felt humiliated’: Mamata urges center to end political vendetta following PM-CM review meeting He also attacked the Center for the shortage of beds and medical oxygen which resulted in the deaths of dozens of people in the second wave of COVID. “Thanks to the prime minister’s officer for the assurance of being enlisted in Ayushman Bharat who is supposed to cover the health care needs of the 50Cr Indians, but did not provide a bed / oxygen when needed,” he tweeted. Also Read – Government Decides to Suspend Central Remdesivir Allocation to States Amid Declining COVID Cases Another typical #MasterStroke through #ModiSarkar redefining this time EMPATHY and CARE for children ravaged by #Covid and its catastrophic mismanagement – Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of allowance by the age of 18 (1/2) https://t.co/6m4uu16YWM – Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 30, 2021 Notably, on the eve of his government’s second anniversary during his second term, Modi announced a number of social protection measures for children orphaned due to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh to the age of 18 and ensuring their education. BJP leaders said most states led by their party have also announced their own programs for children, which include allowances up to the age of 18 so their guardians can take care of them. If there are no guardians, states will take care of them in their day care centers. As many as 577 children across the country have been orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, Minister of Women’s and Children’s Development Smriti Irani said earlier this week, citing state reports and Union Territories from April 1 to May 25.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos