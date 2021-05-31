‘The wedding date was a fluke as Boris Johnson is getting married again’ – Pippa Crerar





Hopefully Boris Johnson is lucky for the third time as he gets married again. The Prime Minister and the new Mrs Johnson cannot be faulted for hoping for a bit of luck. According to friends, they already had to delay their big day last year. Some less than charitable observers have suggested the timing of the wedding this weekend was lucky. It came after an explosive week in Westminster during which the former aide to the Prime Minister gave damning testimony on his handling of the pandemic, daily infection rates topped 4,000 for the first time since early April and Tricky questions have emerged about why the government delayed India’s addition to the Red List.





(Image: Unknown internet)

Some may wonder how he could focus on the nuptials as the country continues to grapple with a pandemic. The big test will be whether its roadmap is indeed irreversible. If not, the MP’s luck may not last. How did the twice-divorced prime minister get married in a Catholic cathedral? Catholic canon law does not allow the marriage of a divorced person whose ex-wife is still alive, raising questions about how Boris Johnson was able to marry his girlfriend Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral this week-end.





(Image: PA)

But while the faith does not allow divorced people to marry in its churches, as the Prime Minister’s other two previous marriages took place in non-Catholic contexts, they were not recognized by the Church. Catherine Pepinster, expert on Catholicism, said: “As far as the Church is concerned, this is her first marriage. Others don’t need to be canceled. “Mr Johnson’s first marriage to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, whom he met at Oxford, was at St Michael’s and All Angels in Shropshire and lasted six years. His second, as head of the lawyer Marina Wheeler, was held at Horsham Town Hall in Sussex and lasted 27 years. But like Catholic ceremonies either, they are not recognized in the eyes of the Church. Other sources have suggested Mr Johnson may have had to request a special dispensation for the ceremony. Mr Johnson and his new wife were both baptized Catholics, although the Prime Minister renounced his mother’s Catholicism when he was confirmed in the Anglican faith in Eton. It is understood that the couple had been following instructions with Father Daniel Humphreys, who also baptized their son Wilfred, for many months before the ceremony. Downing Street declined to comment tonight.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos