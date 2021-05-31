JD Vance appears as wild card in Ohio GOP Senate primary





CLEVELAND Conservative author and venture capitalist JD Vance has become an “X factor” in the Ohio Senate race as he considers bringing his name recognition and deep pockets to the already crowded Republican primary.

Vance, the author of bestselling Hillbilly Elegy, has caught the attention of Democrats and Republicans in recent weeks, after launching a Senate Scout Committee held earlier this month. Meanwhile, super PAC Protect Ohio Values ​​pushes Vance to chase a race. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, a notable supporter of former President Trump Donald Trump What you need to know about international tax negotiations 9 Senate seats most likely to turn around in 2022 Biden blows up the bill vote from Texas: “ An Attack on Democracy ” at PAC in March.

While some in Ohio have expressed skepticism about his candidacy, others note that if he did come forward, Vance would start with a clear advantage.

Any candidate who starts out with a $ 10 million super PAC behind him is someone who cannot be ignored, said veteran Ohio Republican strategist Mark Weaver.

Highlighting his potential as a formidable opponent, Democrats have also started to take notice. Ohio Senator Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell Brown McConnell returns as Senate ‘grim reaper’ Senator Warren, Jamie Dimon scatters on Senate overdraft fee hearing abortion fight before midterm MORE ( D), who is not re-elected, sent out several fundraising emails citing Vances’ potential candidacy.

Vance gained national recognition when Hillbilly Elegy was released in 2016, coinciding with Trumps’ successful bid for president. The memoir, which reflects Vances ‘childhood in Ohio and Kentucky, has been seen as an explanation for Trumps’ victory and his appeal to constituents in the Rust Belt and the Appalachians.

Because JD Vance [would be] such an unconventional candidate with a compelling story, I think it can make people nervous, both Democrats and Republicans frankly, as Donald Trump has clearly proven that unconventional candidates can be successful, especially in the state of l ‘Ohio,’ said Capri Cafaro, the former Democrat. Minority Leader in the Ohio State Senate.

In the run-up to Trump’s presidency, Vance appeared in a number of mainstream media, including MSNBC and CNN, to explain the appeal of the presidential candidates at the time, although Vance’s often criticized.

“I can’t stand Trump. I think he’s harmful and he’s leading the white working class to a very dark place, Vancetold NPR in 2016.

But five years later, Vance has changed his mind, embracing the pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party. Vance now makes frequent appearances on Fox News and has spoken out against leftist political proposals like universal child care as well as the news media.

He turned heads earlier this month when he tweeted about the sight of a group of rowers in Washington, DC, wearing masks outside, calling him totally insane.

What he’s trying to do is get noticed by using things that would interest and take notice of primary voters who are Trump voters, an Ohio-based Republican strategist said.

Vance would be the latest addition to the growing Buckeye States Republican Senate primary. Jane Timken, former president of the Ohio Republican Party; former State Treasurer Josh Mandel; Bernie Moreno, director of the technology company; and investment banker Mike Gibbons have all declared their candidacies. Mike TurnerMichael Ray TurnerSenate Armed Services President Supports Changing Roles Of Military Commanders In Sexual Assault Prosecutions Gillibrand: “I Really Want To Run For President Again” Night Defense: Administration Approves the sale of 5 million arms to Israel | Biden supports ceasefire on appeal with Netanyahu | Military sexual assault reform reaches a turning point in MORE (R-Ohio) and Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan (right) is also reportedly considering offers.

Mandel, who ran for the Senate in 2012 and then for the House in 2018, has been recognized for his previous races and for holding office across the state for eight years. Timken will also be known to the state’s Republican primary voters after serving as president of the state’s GOP.

Although Vance is known in national media circles, strategists say he will have a lot of work ahead of him to build name recognition statewide.

“Nobody knows it, which is a downside because it’s a very expensive state to campaign, but at the same time it’s cheaper to show up than to reintroduce yourself,” said Nick Everhart, a national media consultant. of the Ohio-based GOP.

On top of that, Vances’ main challengers will have ample material on him criticizing Trump, which could play badly with the state’s primary voters winning by eight points in 2020.

Reports of some Republican voters receiving text messages from an unknown number with a Cleveland area code criticizing Vance for his earlier anti-Trump comments surfaced last month.

“Never Trumper JD Vance called Donald Trump an idiot; and now he thinks he can represent Ohio in the US Senate ????” read one of the texts, according to the Toledo blade.

But any effort to tie Vance to the party’s anti-Trump wing could hinge on Trump’s decision to get involved in the primary.

“He’s going to face negative quotes from Trump, but if Trump doesn’t engage and approve of someone else, I think he’s definitely one of the three or four people who could win. this primary, Everhart said.

Anyone who wins the GOP primary next year will face a challenge against likely Democratic candidate Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) Ryan9 Senate seats most likely to switch in 2022 Biden faces a dilemma over tariffs for the Trump steel Tim Ryan: GOP is getting ‘twisted in knots, trying to figure out how to run’ Jan 6 MORE (Ohio), which faces no major candidate in the primaries.

Ryan has worked to tout his ties to the Mahoning Valley, a largely working-class part of the state that has a history of steel production dating back to the 19th century.

While Trump became the first Republican last year to win Mahoning County since 1956, Ryan won the county’s re-election there last year by nearly 14 points.

Additionally, if Ryan doesn’t face several well-known main opponents, he will likely come out of the primary unscathed.

“Whoever wins the primary, Tim Ryan will be tough for everyone,” Everhart said. “Ryan doesn’t have a bad primary. He’s going to raise a lot of money.”

Some GOP strategists argue that Vance should be careful not to go all-in on Trump before the general election if he ultimately decides to enter the race.

The Ohio GOP strategist warned that Vance could lose his image of someone who understands the experiences of the working middle class in states like Ohio and be seen as another Trump loyalist.

There is common ground as to who he is, the strategist said. What worries me is that he will go too far in trying to appeal to Trump’s populism and lose himself, and lose who he really is.

