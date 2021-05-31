Shattered Planet – Journal – DAWN.COM





Shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a young deodar in Haripur to usher in his government’s ambitious 10 billion tree planting campaign after his government’s 2018 tsunami. To counter the threat of change climate change, the PTI government has announced that it will plant 10 billion trees within five years. Three years later, the Prime Minister returned to the site from where he had launched his campaign to inspect progress and speak to the media about his government’s commitment to protect the environment. While the figure is questionable, 10 billion trees means planting millions of seeds per day over a five-year period, there is no denying the importance of large-scale tree plantations, as the sea level is rising and the planet is warming at an alarming rate. Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and transnational, yet few governments around the world are dealing with it with the urgency it deserves, prioritizing short-term economic growth over the well-being of the planets. The past year was marked by record high temperatures, melting glaciers, flash floods, forest fires and a host of other disasters, which can only be described as apocalyptic, especially when paired with a global health crisis. Several cities in the United States experienced their hottest summers in history, while Siberia went through a six-month heat wave, with temperatures rising to 38 ° C. Bushfires have rages across Australia, exterminating billions of animal species, destroying thousands of buildings and claiming at least 34 lives. In Brazil, the Amazon rainforest experienced its worst fires in a decade. Here in Pakistan, Karachi was paralyzed by record-breaking monsoon rains, receiving 223mm of rain in a single day, while parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced flash floods and Gilgit-Baltistan was rocked by a landslide. massive following heavy rains. At the end of the year, in his State of the Planet address, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres put it bluntly: The state of the planet is shattered. Can it be repaired?

According to the FAO Global Forest Resources Assessment 2020, 440 million acres of forest have been lost in a decade, an area the size of Libya. Pakistan is said to have one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, and it is also one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, so it is encouraging to see the government putting the environment at the top of its agenda. priorities.

Posted in Dawn on May 31, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos