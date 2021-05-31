If Trump were to disappear, few GOP members would be part of the search group





Barbara Comstock said few Republicans would be “in the search party” if Trump were missing. The former congressman is a staunch supporter of a commission to investigate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. She said Republicans want to distance themselves from Trump, but “he’s not going to go.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former GOP Representative Barbara Comstock of Virginia said on Sunday that if former President Donald Trump were to go missing, few Republicans would be “in the search group.”

Comstock made the statement during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, where she discussed the Senate’s rejection of a bill that would have established an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurgency. at the Capitol.

The bill authorizing the commission, HR 3233, was developed under a bipartisan agreement led by Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and GOP Representative John Katko from New York, the leading member of the group.

Last month, the House bill passed by 252-175 votes, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

Last Friday, a motion to move the bill forward in the Senate was defeated by 54 votes to 35, receiving support from all Democrats present and six Republicans, but failing to meet the 60 vote threshold to overcome systematic obstruction.

Before the Senate vote, Comstock traveled to Capitol Hill with the family of fallen Capitol Constable Brian Sicknick, as well as Capitol Constable Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, to meet with the Republican senators and convince them to support the legislation. .

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 30, 2021

Read more: Democrats are already plotting political revenge for Republicans blocking January 6 commission

Host Chuck Todd pointed to GOP Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana’s argument that an independent commission would have more credibility than a legislative panel chosen by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Todd said if GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was in the same position, he would have gone for a congressional commission.

“Well, that was exactly the argument we were making to senators,” Comstock said.

She added, “I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump. I mean, if Donald Trump were to disappear tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have a lot of Republicans in the search group. Maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans. “

Comstock said while Trump is not in the rearview mirror with most Republicans, an independent commission needs to be created.

“They want to get away from him, but the problem is he won’t go,” she said. “But it’s not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about the country and it’s about finding out the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there, and also make sure it doesn’t happen again “.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos