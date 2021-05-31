Turkey can play a constructive role in Libya. But will it be?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left no doubt about his government’s commitment to Libya last month, doing everything to welcome Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and 14 of his ministers to Ankara. Following the March change of government in Tripoli, the two countries embarked on joint projects in the fields of energy, reconstruction and beyond, strengthening Turkey’s role in post-conflict Libya. .

Ankara’s involvement in the civil war in Libya began to emerge in January 2018, when the Greek Coast Guard seized a ship carrying weapons and explosives from Turkey to the Libyan port of Misrata, an apparent government effort. to support rebels linked to Islamists in violation of a UN embargo. When a Turkish ship carrying thousands of guns was seized in the port of Libyas Khoms later that year, the Turkish government’s support for the Tripoli-based National Accord Government (GNA) was revealed.

Media in neighboring Egypt said Turkey sponsored terrorism and posed a direct threat to Egyptian security. The UN said Turkey’s involvement was extremely baffling and a Libyan human rights group urged the UN to act.

Yet Ankara continued, sending military equipment and advanced drones to support the GNA in the face of a major offensive launched by Marshal Khalifa Haftars of the Libyan National Army in April 2019. In December, Turkey doubled down, signing a deal maritime with the GNA which broadened its claims in the eastern Mediterranean and undertake a full military intervention.

Ankara has sought to support the Islamist side and gain a foothold in the Maghreb, ensure the revival of some $ 20 billion in infrastructure deals made for the first time with Gaddafi’s ousted government and gain influence in Eastern Mediterranean natural gas hunt. The EU condemned Turkey for its military commitment. But the GNA hardened thanks in part to military support from Ankaras, which included thousands of Syrian mercenaries and prevented Marshal Haftars’ assault on Tripoli, ultimately leading to the October 2020 ceasefire.

Some of the other countries involved in the conflict have also violated the UN embargo. But the focus here is on Turkey because it was Ankaras’ intervention that seemed to change the course of events. And Turkey is now well placed to help stabilize the country ahead of the December elections. If it plays its cards right, Ankara could also advance its efforts to strengthen long-troubled ties with regional and global powers.

In January, a senior US diplomat urged Turkey and other countries to cease all military operations in Libya and withdraw their troops to ensure the safety of the December vote. The UN Security Council and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush also urged foreign troops to leave. Turkey has stood firm, arguing that its troops arrived at the behest of the Libyan government and are honoring their pledge to improve security.

Yet the coming weeks present the perfect opportunity for Turkey to withdraw the majority of its forces with minimal loss of influence. For starters, a significant withdrawal from Turkey could be given on condition that the new government agrees to preserve the maritime border agreement and reaffirms its commitment to renew the lucrative contracts concluded with Turkey under previous regimes. Turkey is already among the most likely beneficiaries of a revived Libyan economy, but it is still seeking assurances that Tripoli will support its position in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, center, greets Libyan commanders in Tripoli in December. AP Photo



In return, Turkish military advisers could stay and continue the important training they have already provided with the Libyan military, police and security services, while Turkish technocrats would help advise fledgling government bodies. This institutional role could strengthen security in Libya and help ensure the success of Turkish commercial contracts. It could lead to another opportunity as well.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has launched an effort to reopen its Libyan embassy seven years after it closed. Last week, Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood became the highest U.S. diplomat to visit Libya since 2014, while a State Department spokesperson reiterated the need to end foreign interventions and improve the security situation.

The EU reopened its mission in Tripoli earlier this month and other states have also re-established diplomatic presence in Libya, despite continuing security risks. A March UN report described Libya as nearly lawless and overrun with foreign weapons, with reports of widespread human rights violations and mercenaries from Chad, Sudan and Syria fighting residents and regional militias.

A US House bill that would impose sanctions on entities that violate the UN arms embargo on Libya has received bilateral support. Thus, a Turkish withdrawal would satisfy American demands and potentially push other external actors to follow suit.

In addition, Turkey could take advantage of its significant influence in the Libyan government which has urged Washington to speed up the reopening of its embassy to facilitate the return of the United States, thereby strengthening the American position in North Africa. This would align with the commitment made by the United States and Turkey last year to work more closely in Libya.

Migrants from Libya and Tunisia are guided by a security official this month on the Italian island of Lampedusa. AFP



For historical, security and trade reasons, the EU has long played an important role in North Africa. EU advisers have for years trained the Libyan Coast Guard to patrol its waters and stem the flow of illegal migrants. Already this year, more than 13,000 migrants have reached Italy from North Africa.

In recent weeks, Turkey has started working with the Libyan coast guard to intercept migrant boats bound for Europe, including a dinghy carrying nearly 100 people earlier this month. NATO member Turkey could maintain a naval presence in Khoms, as it has reportedly sought to do, and join forces with the EU to help Libya stop the migrants, encouraging improved relations.

Turkey aims to support Frontex’s EU border security, Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin said last week, adding that Italy and Malta are supporting Turkey’s efforts off the Libyan coast. A UN report last week blamed the EU and Libya for the deaths of migrants in the central Mediterranean. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged the EU to increase protection for migrants, so Brussels should welcome Ankaras’ aid.

Finally, Turkey has sought in recent weeks a rapprochement with Egypt, after years of deep freeze. During bilateral talks in Cairo earlier this month, Egyptian officials reportedly put Turkey’s withdrawal from Libya high on the agenda. Thus, with Turkey withdrawing most of its troops and, above all, all its Syrian mercenaries would go a long way in smoothing out ties with Egypt.

Supporters of the Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi last year. Reuters



Turkey is unlikely to withdraw completely or too quickly. Last month, Mr Dbeibah canceled a trip to eastern Libya after Marshal Haftars ‘forces refused to hand over security at Benghazi airport to the prime ministers’ team, an incident which, for Ankara, will have stressed the continued need for Turkish assistance to Mr. Dbeibah.

But in two weeks, the members of Natos 30 will meet at the headquarters of the alliances in Brussels. This summit offers Turkey the perfect opportunity to get closer to its allies by announcing a major shift in its role in Libya, from primarily military to primarily economic and political, and to focus on relations with Islamists and leaders of militia to building institutions. I don’t expect that to happen, but that doesn’t mean it would be less welcome, in Libya and in the international community.

A very different world awaits Libya with elections at the end of 2021, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said last month. In the new era, we must together unleash the potential of Libya.

David Lepeska is a Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean Affairs columnist for The National