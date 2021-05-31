2021 Seoul P4G Summit to Kick off May 30 Leaders to Join Climate Change Summit

Seoul, South Korea, May 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – As the response to climate change emerges as the biggest issue for the international community, the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit will be held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul of May 30 to 31.

The P4G Seoul Summit is the third of four major international environmental conferences this year. He speaks between the Leaders Climate Summit hosted by the US President Joe biden in April, and the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) to be held in November.

The P4G Summit is a platform for public-private partnerships that can complement these intergovernmental responses to climate. The summit aims to create a model to deliver both climate action and economic growth and help developing countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), through the P4G partnership involving governments, businesses and groups. civilians.

Under the theme “An inclusive green recovery towards carbon neutrality”, the second P4G summit will bring together around 68 world leaders, including the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson German Chancellor Angela Merkel French President Emmanuel Macron Chinese Premier Li Keqiang President of the European Council Charles Michel Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde Indonesian President Joko Widodo UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresand those of P4G partner countries, as well as leaders of international organizations including Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), and Tony Clamp, Acting Director of the Private Sector Facility of the Green Climate Fund.

The P4G Seoul Summit consists of summit sessions involving state leaders and thematic sessions involving governments, international organizations, private companies, civil society organizations and academia. President Moon jae– in the Republic of Korea will declare the summit open on May 30 and chair the Leaders’ Dialogue on Green Recovery and Carbon Neutrality on May 31st. In particular, the Seoul Declaration, which emphasizes the importance of green recovery, carbon neutrality and international solidarity, will be adopted at the summit.

The five thematic sessions, planned for May 31st, will address the five areas of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on which P4G focuses on water, energy, food and agriculture, cities and a circular economy . Experts and senior officials in these fields will deliver keynote addresses and participate in panel discussions.

First, the session on water will be organized by the Ministry of the Environment under the theme “Smart management of carbon neutral water for climate resilience”. It will be a place for sharing water management policies and technologies to achieve carbon neutrality. Beginning with a keynote address on carbon neutral water management technology and good governance strategies, the session will include a panel discussion led by the P4G Hub on how to strengthen partnerships to deliver clean water and make good use of governance. Han jeoung-ae, Korea’s Environment Minister, will deliver her opening remarks and Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy, Executive Director of the International Water Association (IWA), will chair the discussion chaired by P4G Hub.

The Energy session will be organized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy under the theme “A greener planet with innovative energy solutions”, which will be an opportunity to explore carbon neutral energy solutions based on real cases. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, and Michael bloomberg, CEO of Bloomberg LP, will give presentations on “Global Carbon Neutrality and the Future of Energy” and “Harmonizing Energy Carbon Neutrality and Inclusive Growth”, respectively.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will host the session on food and agriculture under the theme “Resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems”. During the session, global green growth leaders will discuss ways to cooperate for sustainable agriculture and food systems and to strengthen partnerships. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and Agnès Kalibata, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, will present the themes “Development Partnerships for Global Food Security “and” Transforming Food Systems “to achieve the 2030 SDGs”, respectively.

The Ministry of Lands, Infrastructures and Transport will host the session on cities under the theme “Partnerships for smart and resilient green cities”, to discuss the role of smart cities and global public-private partnerships in responding to climate change . The session will include presentations by Noh hyeong-ouk, Korean Minister of Lands, Infrastructure and Transport, on “The response to climate change and carbon neutral measures in cities”, and by Flemming Mller Mortensen, Denmark Minister of Development Cooperation, on “Resilience of cities: response of environmentally friendly cities to COVID19 and the water crisis”.

Finally, the circular economy session will be organized by the Ministry of the Environment under the theme “Circular economy measures towards a zero waste society”. It will be an opportunity to deepen the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including businesses, citizens, international organizations and governments, and present relevant policies, technologies, knowledge, experiences and action plans. . Minister of the Environment Han jeoung-ae will introduce the “Korea Carbon Neutral and Circular Economy Policy Directorate” through her opening speech, and Lea Wermelin, Danish Minister of the Environment, will deliver a speech on “the economy strategy circular to achieve the European Green Deal “.

Summit sessions will be held virtually via video conference for the safety of participating leaders amid the COVID19 pandemic. The thematic sessions will be held in person and virtually. The official summit video, “Wake-Up Call”, and the official “We Are One” campaign song were released ahead of the summit to raise awareness of the event.

The preparatory office for the P4G Seoul Summit said: “The summit will be attended by 68 national leaders and heads of international organizations. We will use video conferencing system based on Korea’s advanced information communication technology, so that all participants can be immersed. in a lively conference experience and focus on discussions on green recovery, carbon neutrality and global partnership. “

People can watch the summit programs on the virtual events platform on the official Seoul P4G Summit website (2021p4g-seoulsummit.kr). All sessions will be streamed live via the 2021 Seoul P4G Summit virtual platform and the official YouTube channel (@ 2021P4GSeoul-Summit). Video clips of the sessions will be uploaded to the official website after their completion.

The P4G Summit was launched in September 2017, directed by Denmark, as a global initiative to accelerate the response to climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on public-private partnerships. Out of the 17 SDGs, defined by the United Nations and the world community in 2015 with a goal of achieving by 2030, P4G specifically targets five goals related to responses to climate change (food and agriculture, clean water, clean energy, sustainable cities , circular Economy). Twelve member countries Bangladesh, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and Vietnam and international organizations (including the World Economic Forum and the Global Green Growth Institute) and private companies are participating in the summit.

P4G:

An advisory body involving governments, businesses and civil society

Emphasizes action-oriented public-private cooperation

Composed of countries acting as a bridge between developing and developed countries

Seeks to build a sustainable business model (a bridge between development and investment)

