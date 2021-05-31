Prime Minister Imran Khan orders FIA to take decisive action against sweets





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran Khan orders agencies to take action against sweets. Asks Shahzad Akbar to submit a conclusive report within one month.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the green light to investigators for decisive action against the owners of 38 sugar factories, a new initiative where the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could arrest a few millers who have already faced money laundering silver, sugar satta and insider trading fees.

The Premier Khan has advised his special accountability assistant Mirza Shahzad Akbar to ask FIA Lahore to submit its conclusive report on the millers within the next four weeks, informed officials told Geo News on Sunday.

“We are going for decisive action against the owners of three groups of sugar factories. We have already acquired sufficient evidence against them, ”said a member of the FIA ​​Sugar Scam Probe team. “We cannot disclose our strategy further,” added the official who was also familiar with the briefing given to Akbar on the sugar scam investigation.

The FIA ​​investigative team briefed Akbar on the progress of the sugar investigation with particular emphasis on the ongoing investigation against the JDW Group last Friday. The FIA ​​investigative team carried out a forensic audit of all JDW Group accounts owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen. The team also reviewed the appraisal report of JKFSL, prepared by audit firm AF Ferguson & Co and all audited financial statements prepared by Kamran lqbal Yousafi FCA, KPMG-Taseer Hadi & Co-Chartered Accountants.

At present, 14 FIRs of artificial price hikes caused by the satta have been recorded by the FIA ​​teams. Six other FIRs would be filed in the coming weeks. FIA teams claimed to have evidence against 38 sweets, leading to illicit earnings and money laundering of around Rs 110 billion.

Three FIRs relate to sophisticated corporate fraud / breach of shareholder trust resulting in over Rs 5 billion money laundering by JDW Group. “(Alleged) Rs 3.6 billion corporate fraud by JDW through the overvalued purchase of associated company JKT Farming System Ltd and reservation of losses through it,” reads a document submitted to the Federal Cabinet , made available exclusively with Geo News. “[Alleged] corporate fraud of Rs 3.1 billion by JDW through investment in Faruki Pulp Ltd and the recognition of impairment losses through it – inexplicable transfer of Rs 2.5 billion by JDW by through non-arm cash transfers to various sister entities via Amir Waris cash boy – inexplicable transfer of 7 billion rupees by JDW to Dherki Sugar Mills (unarmed cash transfers) without true and full disclosure in the financial statements, ”a added the official document.

A bank fraud FIR organized to cover illicit gains from foreign sources (read corruption) of more than Rs25 billion (2008 to 2018) through the exploitation of 20 fake accounts in the name of peons / RSML clerks ( Ramzan Sugar Mills Ltd) leading to money laundering / transfer of wealth overseas by the Sharif family (Shahbaz Sharif).

“[Alleged] corporate fraud by Al-Arabia Sugar Mills through undisclosed sales (grantis) of GNC and the accounting juggling of cancellation of sales – inexplicable transfer of 1.195 billion rupees by Al-Arabia to Ramzan Sugar Mills no disclosed in financial statements – inexplicable transfer of Rs 402 million by Al-Arabia to Sharif Feed Mills and Sharif D. Farms since 2017-18, ”the official document continued.

The FIA ​​has also obtained evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation against the RYK Sugar Mills group, owned by Makhdum Omer Shehryar, brother of Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar. “Unexplainable Rs 2.25 billion cash transfer by Alliance Sugar Mills to Asad Hussain via non-disclosed CPVs (Rs 3.4 billion overpayment by Asad Hussain to the company),” reveals the official document.

Originally posted in The News

